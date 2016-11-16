29°
News

WITNESS: An accident waiting to happen

Bill North
| 16th Nov 2016 8:15 AM
No Caption
No Caption Bill North

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE scene of a fatality involving a motorcycle and truck is a notorious blackspot according to an eye witness.

Jordan Walker was the driver of the vehicle behind the truck involved in the crash at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St at Ferry Park, Maclean.

Mr Walker was driving south on his way to work on the Maclean to Tyndale Pacific Highway upgrades.

The Yamba man told The Daily Examiner the morning sun meant visibility was poor at that particular location.

"The sun is terrible at that spot at that time in the morning," Mr Walker said.

"My partner had a crash at the exact same spot. It's a prick of a spot, it really is.

"I didn't see (the crash) until it happened. I didn't realise what happened until I got out.

"I was travelling behind the truck, and only saw a piece of guard fly up. It was all pretty quick.

"I was behind the truck and still didn't even see."

A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016.
A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016. Jarrard Potter

Mr Walker rang Maclean Police Station to report the crash.

A qualified traffic controller, Mr Walker said he also assisted with directing traffic until authorities arrived and roadworks personnel took over.

"Not a good way to start the day."

Mr Walker is being provided counselling.

 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  fatality ferry park jordan walker maclean pacific highway witness

WITNESS: An accident waiting to happen

WITNESS: An accident waiting to happen

THE scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and truck is a notorious blackspot according to the driver of the vehicle behind the truck.

Court told accused cops shared statements after 'bashing'

File photo: Corey Barker outside Ballina Local Court after the conduct of officers who allegedly bashed him was referred to the Police Integrity Commission.

Officers accused of bashing were allegedly shown witness statements

Our gift to you this Christmas - free stuff!

Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!

WE’RE giving you a Christmas present you can’t refuse.

Quarry would blast Aboriginal heritage, court told

Githabul elder Rob Williams arrested at Cedar Point in protest over a proposed basalt quarry on an allegedly significant cultural site.

Future of quarry under cloud amid claims it would destroy heritage

Local Partners

Grafton CBD faces parking crisis

"It doesn't seem fair that when you're contributing to the local economy and working you can get fined like this."

Strong contingent qualify for nationals

A couple of the delighted Grafton Physical Culture Club members Tanika Crispin, who finished fourth in 11yrs section and Josie Bindon, who took out the the 11yrs.

Six Grafton Physical Culture juniors to contest Australian titles

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Fundraising trivia night in honour of Jodie Spears

Jodie Spears

Community to come out in force to support family

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

Aussie stars join cast to tell heartbreaking story of love and loss

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. With three separate...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $415,000 neg.

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

YOUR ACRES ARE AWAITING!

. Zietsch Close, Warragai Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 6 $200000-$300000

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth They say'. When sellers say Let's go to Auction' you know that they are committed to a sale and there is nothing as enticing...

SELLERS HAVE BOUGHT ELSEWHERE SECURE NOW PRIOR TO CHRISTMAS!

12 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 5 2 4 Auction

Lawrence is a family orientated country town central to Grafton and Yamba and a mere 13km trip by ferry and riverside road to the funky little town of Maclean. The...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

REDUCED!!! FURTHER OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE VALUE

2208 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 2 0 3 $215000

This unique and diverse 347 acre property is located 20 minutes from Grafton and offers so much more than initially meets the eye. The country is primarily...

CONTEMPORARY MODERN LIVING

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 FASTRAK

A home filled with absolute luxury from the rich wooden floorboards to the ducted air conditioning installed in the ceiling. The flowing layout of this home is...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!