WITNESS: An accident waiting to happen

THE scene of a fatality involving a motorcycle and truck is a notorious blackspot according to an eye witness.

Jordan Walker was the driver of the vehicle behind the truck involved in the crash at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St at Ferry Park, Maclean.

Mr Walker was driving south on his way to work on the Maclean to Tyndale Pacific Highway upgrades.

The Yamba man told The Daily Examiner the morning sun meant visibility was poor at that particular location.

"The sun is terrible at that spot at that time in the morning," Mr Walker said.

"My partner had a crash at the exact same spot. It's a prick of a spot, it really is.

"I didn't see (the crash) until it happened. I didn't realise what happened until I got out.

"I was travelling behind the truck, and only saw a piece of guard fly up. It was all pretty quick.

"I was behind the truck and still didn't even see."

A serious accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near the intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean on Wednesday morning, 16th November, 2016. Jarrard Potter

Mr Walker rang Maclean Police Station to report the crash.

A qualified traffic controller, Mr Walker said he also assisted with directing traffic until authorities arrived and roadworks personnel took over.

"Not a good way to start the day."

Mr Walker is being provided counselling.