Man charged with using gun to threaten witness

The house in Cowan St, South Grafton, where Jason Michael Stewart was arrested soon after a shot was fired into a nearby unit.

A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged with using a gun to threaten a witness following an incident where a bullet from a rifle was fired into the wall of a flat in Through St.

Jason Michael Stewart, 23, appeared in a bail hearing at Grafton Local Court yesterday. He faced charges of firing a firearm at a dwelling house, possessing a loaded firearm (a longarm rifle) in a public place and attempting to influence a witness while in possession of a loaded firearm.

The charge reads that Stewart acted to threaten, while in possession of a loaded firearm, a person to be called as a witness in a judicial process to withhold true evidence pursuant to a subpoena/summons.

Police allege Stewart and a 42-year-old woman went to the flat between 5.30am and 6am on Tuesday where a woman was threatened and the shot fired.

The woman was detained with Stewart as they left his home in Cowan St on Tuesday morning. She did not appear in court.

A neighbour said he heard a woman pleading with someone and other sounds, but did not hear the shot.

Police arrived around 7am and found evidence a shot had been fired into the building.

They arrested Stewart and the woman at at residence on the corner of Cowan and Through sts around 9am.

Magistrate Jeff Linden refused bail. The case was adjourned to November 8.