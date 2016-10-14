Woman dies in Coutts Crossing crash

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle crash near Coutts Crossing.

Just after 4.10pm yesterday, a 32-year-old woman was riding a Suzuki scooter south along Armidale Rd, towards Coutts Crossing.

About 1km south of the intersection of McPherson's Crossing Road, the scooter and a Mitsubishi Pajero towing a box trailer containing kayaks collided.

Emergency services were called, but the rider died at the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured and taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

Three passengers in the Mitsubishi were also uninjured.

Officers attached to Crash Investigation Unit attended and have commenced investigating the incident.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to contact local police via Crime Stoppers, on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.