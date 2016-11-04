30°
Woman filmed in Yamba public toilet

Clair Morton
| 4th Nov 2016 2:07 PM

EXTRA police patrols will be conducted around Turners Beach at Yamba in response to a woman allegedly being filmed in the public toilet.

Grafton duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said officers recieved a report from a woman yesterday, who entered a cubicle about 8.20am.

A short time later she noticed a black iPhone pointed down at her from the top of the next cubicle.

She bolted, but didn't find the person responsible.

In a post to the Clarence Valley- Buy Swap Sell Facebook page, the victim said the culprit "went in the bushed and got away”.

Following the incident, members of the public have been asked to maintain an awareness around public facilities, and notify police of any suspicious activity in the area.

"If anyone is aware of footage or images of a lewd or inapproriate nature circulating in the area, we would also like to know about it,” Insp Reid said.

Anyone with information can contact Grafton police on 6642 0222 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Grafton Daily Examiner
