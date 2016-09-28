Woman suffers burns in South Grafton kitchen fire

BLAZE: A young woman has suffered injuries to her hand in a house fire at South Grafton.

A SOUTH Grafton tenant has had a rough first day in her new home, after sustaining burns in a kitchen fire.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Dennis Pye said the woman has spent the day moving into the house, and put a cardboard box on the stove not realising the element was on.

The box was quickly set alight, and emergency services were called to the McFarlane St address about 4pm.

In her attempts to extinguish the fire herself, the woman sustained burns to her hand and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Mr Pye said the fire damage was contained mostly to the kitchen.