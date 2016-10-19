28°
News

UPDATE: Woman dies after Bruxner Hwy crash

Rebecca Lollback
Claudia Jambor
and | 18th Oct 2016 3:41 PM Updated: 19th Oct 2016 5:37 AM
The scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville.
The scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 5.45AM: A WOMAN has lost her fight for life after being involved in a crash on Ballina Road, Alstonville yesterday.

The 35-year-old woman was driving a Mazda that crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

She was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital, but died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command are investigating the matter and a a report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.

UPDATE, 6.15pm:  TRANSPORT Management Centre NSW is unable to confirm when the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville will reopen.

A management centre spokesman said the road will open as quickly as possible.

The Roads and Maritime Service has worked with emergency services for nearly three hours at scene to clear the road after a crash earlier this afternoon. 

Diversions are in place via Ballina and Lismore Rds as well as Kays Ln in both directions.

UPDATE, 5.36pm: POLICE say the truck driver involved in this afternoon's Bruxner Hwy crash has been taken to Lismore Base for mandatory blood and urine testing.

The hwy remains closed as RMS and emergency services in the area work to clear the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.25pm. 

UPDATE, 5.27pm:  A WOMAN is fighting for life at Lismore Base Hospital after a crash on the Bruxner Hwy earlier this afternoon.

A hospital spokesperson said the woman had arrived at the base minutes ago and is in a critical condition.

UPDATE, 5.06pm:  THE woman injured in the crash has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital via ambulance.

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter was on scene but wasn't required.

The truck driver is reportedly uninjured and is understood to be assisting police.  

UPDATE, 4.52pm: TRAFFIC continues to be diverted back through Alstonville following a crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

Emergency services remain on scene.

UPDATE, 4.35pm: A WOMAN who was trapped after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has been freed from her car and is expected to be flown to a Gold Coast hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said initial reports suggested the woman was trapped by her legs in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway west of Alstonville.

A woman is trapped after the crash, which involved a truck and a car. It is understood the truck overturned on the highway.

The crash happened near Wardell Rd about 3.30pm.

Paramedics are currently trying to access a woman who is trapped in the car, but it is not known where the rescue chopper will take the patient.

The condition of the truck driver is not known at this stage.

The highway is closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted along Ballina Rd, Lismore Rd and Kays Lane.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville bruxner bruxner hwy crash nsw ambulance police

Teen driver falls asleep at wheel after drunk crash

Teen driver falls asleep at wheel after drunk crash

WHEN police woke him they noticed he was slurring his words heavily and there was a strong smell of liquor on his breath.

Short-sighted bridge plans to blame for delays: residents

UNDER STRAIN: The Lawrence ferry in action.

RMS to look into claims ferry delay claims

Vale Nancy Bain: Maclean won't be the same

FINAL JOURNEY: Nancy Bain's coffin is carried from St James Church in Maclean.

Maclean icon leaves long-lasting legacy

Ballina woman basher phoned victim from prison

Benjamin James Cross has been given a lighter sentence on appeal after trying to influence his victim to change her testimony.

Ballina woman basher phoned victim from prison

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

TABLE TALK: Lorraine Rooke, Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordan, Jean Kartz and Susan Causley enjoy a cup of tea and some cake at the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

Clarence Valley Country Muster officially starts next week

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

All star cast of paddlers to conquer Clarence River

PICTURE PERFECT: Paddlers kick off the third stage of the 2015 inaugural Clarence 100 at Maclean. The paddle, which is set to begin this Friday, will start at Copmanhurst before finishing two days later in Yamba.

Entries swell for second annual Clarence 100 paddle.

Footy clubs unite to tackle youth suicide

TREK: South Grafton Rebels vice-president John Matthews and Grafton Ghost president Joe Kinnane get together to promote an upcoming function for travelling walkers raising awareness for mental health issues.

Awareness walk to make special stop in Grafton

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokémon Go is in rapid decline. Since launching in July and soaring in popularity, it had lost at least a third of its daily users by the middle of August.

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

"Keeks is taking some much needed time off."

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Portfolio Perfection

7 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location on South Grafton Hill, this delightful property has plenty to offer those who are looking to create or add to their...

Bring Us Your Offers!

18 Clarence Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Less than 5 minutes from the CBD this lovingly restored Queenslander-style residence boasts much more than your standard old-world charm... Polished timber...

Riverbank Retreat

1064 South Arm Road, Woodford Island 2463

House 2 1 4 $350,000

When people stay at the same home for 25 years it stands to reason that it must be a pretty special place to live. The need to downsize and move closer to family...

YES!

292 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 $268,000

When considering an investment property, the secret is to look for a home that appeases the wider rental market. Suitability and location are massive factors; it...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

Price Reduced!

262 Black Mountain Road, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 2 5 $280000

Private, remote, secluded and enjoying a near bird's eye view of the Nymboida region, 262 Black Mountain Road has lifestyle written all over it. As you arrive...

PRODUCTIVE LAND, CREEK FRONTAGE, APPROVED GRANNY FLAT, TOWN WATER - ACT NOW

107 Whiteman Creek Road, The Whiteman 2460

Rural 4 3 4 REDUCED $515000

JUST 20km from town on a sweeping bend of the clear-flowing Whiteman Creek this gem of a property is ideal for those seeking space and a hobby farm...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes