UPDATE: Woman dies after Bruxner Hwy crash

The scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville.

UPDATE 5.45AM: A WOMAN has lost her fight for life after being involved in a crash on Ballina Road, Alstonville yesterday.

The 35-year-old woman was driving a Mazda that crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

She was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital, but died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command are investigating the matter and a a report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.

UPDATE, 6.15pm: TRANSPORT Management Centre NSW is unable to confirm when the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville will reopen.

A management centre spokesman said the road will open as quickly as possible.

The Roads and Maritime Service has worked with emergency services for nearly three hours at scene to clear the road after a crash earlier this afternoon.

Diversions are in place via Ballina and Lismore Rds as well as Kays Ln in both directions.

UPDATE, 5.36pm: POLICE say the truck driver involved in this afternoon's Bruxner Hwy crash has been taken to Lismore Base for mandatory blood and urine testing.

The hwy remains closed as RMS and emergency services in the area work to clear the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.25pm.

UPDATE, 5.27pm: A WOMAN is fighting for life at Lismore Base Hospital after a crash on the Bruxner Hwy earlier this afternoon.

A hospital spokesperson said the woman had arrived at the base minutes ago and is in a critical condition.

UPDATE, 5.06pm: THE woman injured in the crash has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital via ambulance.

The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter was on scene but wasn't required.

The truck driver is reportedly uninjured and is understood to be assisting police.

UPDATE, 4.52pm: TRAFFIC continues to be diverted back through Alstonville following a crash on the Bruxner Hwy.

Emergency services remain on scene.

UPDATE, 4.35pm: A WOMAN who was trapped after a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has been freed from her car and is expected to be flown to a Gold Coast hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter said initial reports suggested the woman was trapped by her legs in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway west of Alstonville.

A woman is trapped after the crash, which involved a truck and a car. It is understood the truck overturned on the highway.

The crash happened near Wardell Rd about 3.30pm.

ALSTONVILLE: Bruxner Hwy clsd both ways near Wardell Rd due to car & truck accident (someone's trapped). Use Ballina Rd & Lismore Rd instead — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) October 18, 2016

Paramedics are currently trying to access a woman who is trapped in the car, but it is not known where the rescue chopper will take the patient.

The condition of the truck driver is not known at this stage.

The highway is closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted along Ballina Rd, Lismore Rd and Kays Lane.