Two women charged over purchasing items on stolen card

TWO women have been charged over the purchase of a mobile phone and soft drinks on a stolen credit card.

Grafton police investigating the use of a stolen credit card identified the alleged offenders after the card was used to purchase the items from a service station on Skinner St in South Grafton, about 8am yesterday.

It is believed the transactions were made using PayPass.

Police confirmed most of the stolen items, including the card, had since been recovered.

The alleged offenders will face Grafton Local Court next month.