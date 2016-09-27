Women recognised for inspired care

BETTER TOGETHER: Award winners from Caroona Aged Care Yamba care coordinator Lorraine Harding and Service manager Debra Smith.

WITHIN the walls of Yamba's Caroona Aged Care Hostel are two special women who go above and beyond for the people in their care.

Hostel manager Debra Smith and care coordinator Lorraine Harding were this month recognised for their dedication to the industry at the Inspired Care Carol Penning Awards in Sydney.

The state-wide awards established at Uniting Care Ageing in 2011 in honour of one of the organisation's former leaders, and both women agreed it was an honour to be singled out.

"You do your job and somebody's saying it's something quite special... that's really humbling,” Mrs Smith said.

"It was so unexpected and just a real thrill.”

Mrs Smith began working in aged care in 1998 and despite making a career change to accreditation, found her way back to the industry.

She has now managed at the Yamba hostel for just over two years, and looks after 86 residents, their families and close to 100 staff.

To her, the job is all about "people supporting people.”

"Seeing residents be helped as much as possible to be independent, that's what it's about,” she said.

Care coordinator Lorraine Harding, who received the Inspired Care award for service delivery, agreed.

She has worked in the aged care industry for nearly thirty years, and called Yamba home for 12.

"It's a real privilege to support people... and just getting to know everyone as an individual and treating them as such,” she said.

"And nice (to be recognised), because now I can do some personal development to help me and the people I care for.”

Three Yamba volunteers, Hans Wytenburg, Vicki Groom and Paul Apps, were also among nine across NSW nominated for awards in both community service and residential care categories.

"I think it's reflecting that Yamba's aged care services are really doing well,” Mrs Smith said.

"This place is blessed with the team they have."