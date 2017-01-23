Women show solidarity in Yamba

MARCHERS: From Left to Right back row: Dusk Saffigna, Michelle King, Priscilla and Luna Motta, Athena Batcheldor, Susan Howland, Jo Southorn, Debbie Strachan, Nicki HolmesFrom Left to Right front row: Monika McCartin, Ilma Hynson, Eshana Bragg, Dimity Davis, AriSaffina, and Kiya Saffigna

WHAT started as a simple post on Facebook quickly escalated as a small but mighty group of residents from across the Clarence Valley hosted an impromptu march through Yamba in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands who attended the Women's March in Washington, DC on Sunday.

The group of about 15 peaceful protesters walked from Ford Park at the Yamba River Markets through Yamba's CBD.

They were cheered by bystanders while more women joined the march along the way.

March organiser Michelle King said she thought of joining an event in Sydney or Canberra, but instead decided to enlist some local help to lend support to the worldwide movement.

"We were inspired by the Women's March on Washington and felt the call to honour those from the past who have worked tirelessly to gain the freedoms and rights we enjoy today," Ms King said.

"I think a lot of people didn't know they were going on, so I thought for one thing I needed a way to funnel my feelings about what is going on in America and the leaders in Australia, and this was just a positive way to connect with my community and really move forward with something."

Ms King, who moved from the United States to Australia six years ago, said despite only having two days to let people know her plans, she was pleased with the support the march received.

"I do wish I would have planned it earlier so more people could have been a part of it, but all I did was say I was going to be marching and people joined me, which was great," she said.

"What I expressed on Facebook was honouring all of the women and all humans who have fought for freedoms and the rights we enjoy today and also committing to progress to continue that reach for equality.

"It's not just about women's rights, but it's about human freedoms."