Woodwork a Jacaranda Festival hit

FINE WORK: Northern Rivers Woodwork Association members Roy Ellery and Terry Hulm inspect the impressive work on display at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club during the Jacaranda Festival.

THE Jacaranda Festival is known for a lot of things, but over the past few years the woodworking exhibition held by the Northern Rivers Woodworkers Association has grown in popularity, with just under 2000 articles on display this year.

The club boasted 30 members who displayed their wooden creations at this year's exhibition, and with the exhibition ending on Sunday this weekend is your last chance to take a look at the hours of work on display at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Master woodworker and club member Roy Ellery said the club was pleased with how many people had looked through and bought items from the exhibition over the past week.

"By Thursday afternoon we had equal our numbers to what we usually get through over the full exhibition, so we're already a couple of days ahead of where we have been in the past few years," Mr Ellery said.

"The recognition is getting there that this exhibition is something to see during Jacaranda Festival."

NRWA member Terry Hulm said the woodowork on display from some of the local high schools was of an impressive quality.

"We like to encourage the school kids and they do some great work," he said.

The exhibition finishes on Sunday at 1pm. Entry is $2, and is held at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.