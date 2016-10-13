22°
Wooli hot spot over holidays

13th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
FAMILY FUN: Ron, Rhonda, Kayden and Jordan Wilson at Wooli Solitary Islands Resort, enjoying their last day of holidays.
FAMILY FUN: Ron, Rhonda, Kayden and Jordan Wilson at Wooli Solitary Islands Resort, enjoying their last day of holidays.

THROUGHOUT the first week of the school holidays Wooli was teeming with eager holiday makers from New South Wales and Queensland.

The staging of the National Goanna Pulling Championships helped make the October long weekend a hit with business owners in the area.

Lyn Phillips from the Wooli General Store said things were only just beginning to quieten down.

"It's been quite busy, lovely weather, we had goanna pulling, that was just crazy,” she said.

"We had the overlap of the Queensland and the New South Wales holidays ... that's probably the best combination.

Ms Phillips said people were attracted to Wooli as a quiet place to holiday.

"We're getting a lot more from Byron because they are sick of the busyness there and they're starting to move this way,” she said.

"We get a lot of people from Coffs Harbour, Yamba, Gold Coast, Brisbane, and this week probably a few more out of Sydney.

"When you go to Byron, you have to pay to go to the beach, basically, for the car park.

"People want to get away from it all, back to a natural, beautiful spot.

"Back to nature, back to basics.”

Regular visitor Rhonda Wilson, agreed with the sentiment, saying her grandchildren enjoyed the natural environment.

Along with her husband Ron, Mrs Wilson has holidayed in the town for many years and bring their grandchildren Kayden and Jordan most school holidays.

"Kayden goes fishing and crabbing with grandad,” Mrs Wilson said.

"The little four-year-old (Jordan) loves the face painting,”

Kayden, 9, said he likes the jumping pillow at the caravan park where they were staying. The family is already booked in for the January school holidays.

