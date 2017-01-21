29°
Wooli surfer carves out ranking at Grom Search national final

Caitlan Charles | 21st Jan 2017 9:00 AM
UNLUCKY: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan carves back into a wave during the Under 14 girls final at the RipCurl Grom Search Final.
UNLUCKY: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan carves back into a wave during the Under 14 girls final at the RipCurl Grom Search Final. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

SURFING: Carly Shanahan has made a ripper start to 2017, taking on some of the best surfers in her age group and carving out second place in the national finals of the Rip Curl Grom Search earlier this week.

Hitting the waves at Narrabeen in Sydney's northern beaches, Carly said she was excited to surf the "world-renowned break” for the first time against some of Australia's best grommets.

"I didn't expect much going into the event because there were so many amazing surfers,” she said.

"I'm really happy (with my results) because that was the national finals.

"There had been five events in Australia of the event and you had to do really well in two to get enough points to qualify for the event.”

Out on the water, the 13-year-old said conditions were small with a lot of power.

"The wave was pretty blowing so it was easier than other comps when they are small, the wave had a good shape so it was contestable,” she said.

Nyxie Ryan, a Lennox Head grom, was up against Carly in a two person final.

"She's a really good competitor and we're really good friends outside the water,” Carly said.

"There is a lot of respect for each other ... once we hit the water we know we are competing so it's nothing personal.”

Carly said making it through the quarter finals was tough because there was one heat and one spot to take off in an effort to score.

"I'm not very into hustling, but you had to hustle to get waves,” she said.

"Making the semi-final was exciting because all the seeded surfers were in that so it was really intimidating.

"I was going into that saying 'it doesn't matter what happens'.”

Carly's next major competition is the Australian Boardriders Battle in February, but she will be taking on the Pippi Beach Classic for a bit of fun on Australia Day.

