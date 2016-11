AFTER a year's break, the tradition of Woombah Christmas Carols are back on Friday, December 2.

The night will be held from 5.30-8.30pm on the Woombah Recreation Reserve with music from the Lower Clarence Community Choir and Maclean Music Academy.

There will be a Rotary Club ham raffle and the fire brigade will put on a sausage sizzle.

Glowsticks will be on sale, and Santa may make a visit.

Bring a blanket or chair and share in some Christmas spirit.