Work on new Grafton bridge begins

WITH work finally start on the new Grafton bridge, Fulton Hogan Project Director Mark Stevenson told the Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast the construction of the bridge will be a speedy process.

"Construction of pylons will begin in 2017, there are generally two types of pylons, the first type is land based pylons... and the second is the marine based pylon,” Mr Stevenson said.

"The bride segments, as they are manufactured and stored off site, they commence coming into the project in late 2017, and that is when you will see the bridge really start coming to life.”

With all the pieces prefabricated and ready to go, Mr Stevenson said the bridge will take shape very quickly.

"That will involve the full construction of the bridge within three days,” he said.

"That will be a sight to see.”

Mr Stevenson added that work officially began on the bridge four and a half weeks ago when Fulton Hogan signed the deed with the Roads and Maritime Service.

"In that time, on the fourth of October, the construction involvement and management plan was approved by the Department of Lands which is essentially seen as the green light for works to commence,” he said.

Mr Stevenson said there was already work beginning on the bridge with a team performing a geotechnical survey of the river.

"They are looking at getting the geotechnical data from the bottom of the river to support the design for the bridge,” he said.

Mr Stevenson added there will be more work happening to prepare for the bridge build in the remainder of this year.

"The main and most obvious thing will be the removal of houses that have been acquired under the footprint of the construction,” he said.

"That will essentially occur from November through December.

"In terms of the levee we've started the flood mitigation work, what we're doing this year is looking at where different contracts will be set up to deliver that work.

"The levee work is in two parts, the first part is more of a rural type raising the levee and then north Grafton more backyard type mitigation and levy work.”

Mr Stevenson confirmed that Fulton Hogan had secured a long term lease on the old Bunnings building on the corner of Duke and Pound Street.

"We're going to work from there and bring that building back to life,” he said.

"That building will house the community information display centre which we are anticipating to get open by mid November.”

Communities Manager Karen Williams there will also be opportunities for local subcontractors to put their name down as preferred suppliers for the project.

"Any inquiries whether that be a resume, an expression of interest or even if you have accommodation that you would like to offer our staff when they move to town please send that all through,” she said.

Ms Williams added that all up, including the project management team, they are expecting to have 120 people working on the construction of the bridge.

To get in contact with Karen Williams, you can call 1800819759 or email graftonrbidgecommunity@fultonhogan.com.au

The RMS confirmed at the breakfast that more information on the levee work will be released in the coming months.