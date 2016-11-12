30°
News

Workers walking to put food on plates of the needy

Tim Howard
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LACING UP: Michelle Nelson, Tommy Phillips, Andrew Nash and Sharon Lavelle of Coles Grafton Shoppingworld get ready for the Coles Walk for a Cause
LACING UP: Michelle Nelson, Tommy Phillips, Andrew Nash and Sharon Lavelle of Coles Grafton Shoppingworld get ready for the Coles Walk for a Cause Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COLES workers from all over the North Coast will hit the streets today aiming to raise more than $30,000 to put square meals in the mouths of the needy.

The event, Walk for a Cause, is the brainchild of former Grafton Mall Coles store manager Frank McDermott.

Mr McDermott said more than 50 Coles team members will walk 16km to raise money which will go to Secondbite, a charity that redistributes surplus food to families in need.

He said just $2 buys enough of this food to feed four people.

Starting at Coles in Tweed City and finishing at Coles in Casuarina, team members from 16 local Coles supermarkets across the northern region of NSW, including Tweed Mall, Lismore, Grafton, and Ocean Shores will take to the streets to show their support for the cause.

Mr McDermott established Walk for a Cause in 2012 and since then it has raised $100,000 for SecondBite.

Mr McDermott said his childhood in South London, where he was one of five children, gave him an insight into the lives of the people he wants to help

"It makes me proud to know that the money we raise each year goes toward helping those in need, particularly as I myself was a child who sometimes missed a meal because the money simply wasn't there,” he said.

"We have a great bunch of team members at Coles who are eager to support the cause and I can't wait to join forces with the stores in the area to raise as much as we can for this year's campaign.”

Walk for a Cause has already received a generous donation from Mike Dowling, CEO of local cleaning company James Home Franchises, who has donated $10,000 this year, and a total of $30,000 over the last four years that the campaign has been run.

Coles customers can donate to SecondBite by making a donation at the checkout at all participating stores in the region, helping to provide nutritious meals to people in need across Australia.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Proud moment for a Vietnam veteran

Proud moment for a Vietnam veteran

EACH YEAR, Remembrance Day gives us a chance to reflect on the sacrifices of those who fought to defend our values and way of life in times of conflict.

Workers walking to put food on plates of the needy

LACING UP: Michelle Nelson, Tommy Phillips, Andrew Nash and Sharon Lavelle of Coles Grafton Shoppingworld get ready for the Coles Walk for a Cause

Workers put on walking shows to help the less fortunate.

EMERGENCY MATTERS: Be mindful of water risks this summer

Beach patrols will be operating in the Bundaberg region.

Warmer temperatures lead to increase in drowning incidents

Thelma's unsung efforts treasured

Margaret Hodgson with her mother Thelma's Hidden Treasure award.

Posthumous award gives daughter closure

Local Partners

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

PORT of Yamba Historical Society president added to Hidden Treasure honour roll.

Hidden Treasure: Denise a driving force behind the festival

Denise Slingsby has been named as a \"Hidden Treasure\"

Jacaranda Festval life member named on Hidden Treasure honour roll

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

Most writers lead boring lives, Archer is the opposite - he's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician.

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Bachelor Tim Robards launches new diet and fitness business

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

Australia's first Bachelor talks health, fitness and love

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Solid Investment...

104 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $375,000

Milton Street has always been one that is respected amongst circles and #104, just a stone's throw from North Street, is certainly no exception. Within easy...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. The kids have long gone...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Brooms Head Beach house offers ideal position and co-ordinated comfort

2 Poinsettia Crescent, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $695,000

Sometimes the obvious is not that obvious to the majority of those searching for that 'special location' for their beachside investment. In Brooms Head there...

OWNER REDUCES PRICE AND SAYS SELL

61 Micalo, Iluka 2466

House 2 1 1 $335,000

2 bedroom brick and tile house on large 845 sq meter block with good access to the backyard. The carport adjoins the house and is big enough for 2 cars.The living...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!