Workers walking to put food on plates of the needy

LACING UP: Michelle Nelson, Tommy Phillips, Andrew Nash and Sharon Lavelle of Coles Grafton Shoppingworld get ready for the Coles Walk for a Cause

COLES workers from all over the North Coast will hit the streets today aiming to raise more than $30,000 to put square meals in the mouths of the needy.

The event, Walk for a Cause, is the brainchild of former Grafton Mall Coles store manager Frank McDermott.

Mr McDermott said more than 50 Coles team members will walk 16km to raise money which will go to Secondbite, a charity that redistributes surplus food to families in need.

He said just $2 buys enough of this food to feed four people.

Starting at Coles in Tweed City and finishing at Coles in Casuarina, team members from 16 local Coles supermarkets across the northern region of NSW, including Tweed Mall, Lismore, Grafton, and Ocean Shores will take to the streets to show their support for the cause.

Mr McDermott established Walk for a Cause in 2012 and since then it has raised $100,000 for SecondBite.

Mr McDermott said his childhood in South London, where he was one of five children, gave him an insight into the lives of the people he wants to help

"It makes me proud to know that the money we raise each year goes toward helping those in need, particularly as I myself was a child who sometimes missed a meal because the money simply wasn't there,” he said.

"We have a great bunch of team members at Coles who are eager to support the cause and I can't wait to join forces with the stores in the area to raise as much as we can for this year's campaign.”

Walk for a Cause has already received a generous donation from Mike Dowling, CEO of local cleaning company James Home Franchises, who has donated $10,000 this year, and a total of $30,000 over the last four years that the campaign has been run.

Coles customers can donate to SecondBite by making a donation at the checkout at all participating stores in the region, helping to provide nutritious meals to people in need across Australia.