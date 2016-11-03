Workforce accommodation DA on display this month

A drawing shows a cross section of the worker accommodation modules proposed for the site in the Yamba Business Park.

A DEVELOPMENT application to construct temporary accommodation for 150 Pacific Highway workers on industrial land in Yamba is on exhibition until November 14.

The development is a joint venture between Queensland based pipeline construction company the McFadyen Group and Kahuna No.1 Pty Ltd, owned by Angourie builder Neil Garrard.

The development, in the Yamba Business Park off Deering St, would normally contravene the Clarence Valley Council's Local Environment plan, which forbids residential development on land zoned industrial.

But in July the council voted to approve planning proposal to amend the LEP to allow this development.

Councillors passed the planning proposal 5-3, with fears expressed this type of development would lead to a proliferation of unsightly camps of 'dongas', to house workers, springing up around the Valley.

Cr Andrew Baker also expressed fears these developments, put forward by big companies to house their workers, would take opportunities from local accommodation providers.

One of the key conditions which helped the council approve the planning proposal was a strict tme limit on the development.

The DA stipulates a four-year time frame for the development from when it begins operating.

It proposes three lots in the park comprising 1.49ha would be used for 25 six-bedroom workers huts, which would be shipped onsite.

Two other lots of 1.6ha and 3160sqm would provide 155 car parking spaces.

The 8.92ha Yamba Business Park already has all roads and services provided, with only 2.95ha currently used for industrial purposes.

The DA is on exhibition in the council's rooms at Grafton and Maclean. The closing date for public submissions is 5pm November 14.

The address for submissions is: The general manager, Locked Bag 23, Grafton 2460. Details of conditions for completing a submission are on its front page.