Yamba Bowling Club leisure centre on track

ON PAR: CEO of Yamba Bowling Club Phil Broughton in front of the mini golf that is almost finished construction at the club.

THIS summer holidays, hundreds of holiday makers will be trying their best stay out of a newly opened natural attraction, Lake Lauder.

The freshly created lake, named a little tongue-in-cheek after club president Lauder, is the centrepiece of the mini-golf course to be opened as part of the Yamba Bowling Club's new leisure centre, which the official opening on December 13.

"The course has rolled grass edges, rather than the boards of putt-putt and if you hit a bad shot, you'll end up in some rough, or a bunker,” Yamba Bowling Club CEO Phil Broughton said.

"And a really bad shot will end up in Lake Lauder.”

The family leisure centre extension to the bowling club is on track to be ready before the holiday season.

"We're hoping to come in a week early of contracted date and under budget,” Mr Broughton said.

"It was just a big pile of dirt four weeks ago and now it's starting to become a nice, fully landscaped, ready to go before Christmas.”

And even before the opening to public on December 14, the inquiries are already coming in.

"We've already people asking about having their Christmas party at the family leisure centre, so we've put some packages together, and they involve a game of ten-pin, a game of mini-golf and the drinks and nibbles in the Boardwalk Bar,” he said.

"And the reaction to the renovated Boardwalk Bar has been tremendous; our figures for the first quart show that area is doing three times what it did last year, and it's still not running to its full capacity.

"Our members have been really excited about it, they can't wait for it, but what I've been surprised about is the number of people in the community that don't ue our facilites who are asking when it's going to open and saying they'll be come members and that's really exciting for us.”