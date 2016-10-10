Yamba community event doing right thing by the environment

SURFING the Coldstream, the community event in Yamba on Saturday, will be run as a waste-wise event this year.

A waste-wise event is one that takes responsibility for waste management by adopting sound buying and packaging policies and provides waste, recycling and organics collection services and thorough clean-up practices.

Waste-wise events aim to avoid creating waste in the first place so we can avoid having to dispose of it to landfill, which not only costs a lot of money but creates air and water pollution and wastes valuable resources.

This year the event organisers have focused on the recycling of organic waste, such as food, to further reduce the event's footprint.

The organics are taken to Clarence Valley Council's tunnel composter in South Grafton and turned into a great product the community can reuse.

Organisers will continue to encourage appropriate recycling and the correct disposal of waste by providing bin stations that are clearly marked and in the national colour code of red, green and yellow.

Volunteers and bin monitors will be on hand to provide advice and information to festival-goers.

"Events produce a wide range of wastes and resources for recovery and it's heartening to see the event organisers and council providing these services," said Jeanie McKillop, the co-ordinator for North East Waste.

"If event patrons read the signs and use the right bins, then contamination can be kept to a minimum to ensure all streams can be recycled.

So to help those attending the event, the signs shown here will make it easy to know what goes where. Help keep your environment healthy and do the right thing on the day!