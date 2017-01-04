Yamba couple celebrate start of 2017 with $1.3 million win

YAMBA is celebrating the start of 2017 with a new millionaire couple in its midst.

The couple checked their winning ticket online and confessed they were so shocked to see the six winning numbers in a line on their ticket they had to repeatedly check their 12-game QuickPick ticket.

"I'm shocked, I'm so shocked!" the winning woman exclaimed.

"Oh my! Thank you, thank you! It's unbelievable, I just can't believe it - you have no idea.

"We're on cloud nine. We're absolutely overwhelmed so we're going to take some time to think about what we do with it."

The winning couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their unregistered 12-game QuickPick entry from Yamba Fair Newsagency.

Wayne Court is the owner of Yamba Fair Newsagency and was excited to be starting off the year with a division one winning entry.

"This is particularly exciting for us because it's not just our first division one win for the year, it's our first ever since taking over ownership of the newsagency in August last year," Mr Court said.

"Congratulations to the couple on their win - what a great way for our winning customers to start their New Year.

"This is great news for the local Yamba community and we hope it's the first of many more wins in the local area in 2017."

Throughout Australia, there were 23 entries that won a division one prize of $1,347,826.09 in Saturday Lotto's $31 Million Megadraw (draw 3699) on on New Year's Eve.

Six of the division one winning entries were purchased in New South Wales, five from Queensland, five from Victoria, four from Western Australia, two from South Australia and one from Tasmania.

Along with the division one winning ticket from Yamba, the other New South Wales entries were purchased from Warren, Ulladulla, Eagle Vale, Leichhardt and Bexley.

The six winning numbers on Saturday, December 31 were 11, 18, 40, 16, 4 and 31. The supplementary numbers were 17 and 38.