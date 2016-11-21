32°
News

Yamba fisherman 'died doing what he loved'

Clair Morton
| 21st Nov 2016 9:54 AM
SADLY MISSED: Robert Colyn of Ashby, fishing on Turners Beach Headland in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
SADLY MISSED: Robert Colyn of Ashby, fishing on Turners Beach Headland in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FISHING pages across Australia have paid tribute to Lower Clarence fisherman Robert Colyn, who drowned while fishing in Yamba last week.

>> RELATED STORY: Cries for help first sign of breakwall tragedy

The 45-year-old father from Ashby was casting off the Yamba breakwall on Wednesday evening, when he fell from the rocks and into the water.

Despite several attempts to rescue and rescuitate him, he could not be revived.

TRAGIC: Tyre tracks in the sand at Turners Beach in Yamba are the only evidence of last night's drowning.
TRAGIC: Tyre tracks in the sand at Turners Beach in Yamba are the only evidence of last night's drowning. Clair Morton

On several Facebook pages, Mr Colyn has been described as a devoted jew fisherman and family man.

Fellow rock fisherman Damian Cliffe shared a photo of him with a large jew on the Australian LBG Land Based Gamefishing page, saying his passing was a great loss.

"Our thoughts are with his son, fishing partner and best mate Andy, along with the rest of the Colyn family at this time," he said.

"His passing is a great loss to both the fishing and local communities. Tight lines my man."

Gold Coast Fishing Fanatics wrote that "the legendary rock fisho died doing what he loved - chasing big fish from the stones".

"A very sad day indeed," the post read.

"Rock fishing is the most dangerous recreational activity on the planet with lives lost on a regular basis. Take extreme care when you're rock fishing. No fish is worth dying for."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  drowning fishing rock fishing yamba

Yamba fisherman 'died doing what he loved'

Yamba fisherman 'died doing what he loved'

FISHING pages across Australia have paid tribute to Lower Clarence fisherman Robert Colyn, who drowning while fishing in Yamba last week.

Man charged with murder over son's stabbing death

Man charged with murder after stabbing death at North Lismore.

VIDEO: Homicide squad investigate fatal father-son stabbing

Clarence Valley's biggest speeding fine cash cow

Speed cameras across NSW brought in $103 million in fines last financial year.

Entire region draws $42,123 in fines, but where is the hot spot?

Village community rejoices Christmas carols comeback

A picture from a previous Woombah carols.

Christmas cheer comes early for Lower Clarence village

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Auxiliary's $5K parting gift for community bus

Helen Hearnshaw and Chris Lynch from the Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary presented a cheque for over $5000 to the Grafton Community Bus president Peter Dougherty

Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary folds

Village community rejoices Christmas carols comeback

A picture from a previous Woombah carols.

Christmas cheer comes early for Lower Clarence village

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets an all-star endorsement from Robbie Williams ahead of grand final decider.

  • TV

  • 21st Nov 2016 10:00 AM

New director has clear focus

New Clarence Valley Conservatorium director Adam Wills.

Conservatorium plans musical program

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

Angourie Living on Three levels

5 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 1 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two bathrooms. The large outdoor...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

2 FLATS RETURNING $310 PER WEEK IN TOTAL

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!