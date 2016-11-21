Yamba fisherman 'died doing what he loved'

SADLY MISSED: Robert Colyn of Ashby, fishing on Turners Beach Headland in 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

FISHING pages across Australia have paid tribute to Lower Clarence fisherman Robert Colyn, who drowned while fishing in Yamba last week.

>> RELATED STORY: Cries for help first sign of breakwall tragedy

The 45-year-old father from Ashby was casting off the Yamba breakwall on Wednesday evening, when he fell from the rocks and into the water.

Despite several attempts to rescue and rescuitate him, he could not be revived.

TRAGIC: Tyre tracks in the sand at Turners Beach in Yamba are the only evidence of last night's drowning. Clair Morton

On several Facebook pages, Mr Colyn has been described as a devoted jew fisherman and family man.

Fellow rock fisherman Damian Cliffe shared a photo of him with a large jew on the Australian LBG Land Based Gamefishing page, saying his passing was a great loss.

"Our thoughts are with his son, fishing partner and best mate Andy, along with the rest of the Colyn family at this time," he said.

"His passing is a great loss to both the fishing and local communities. Tight lines my man."

Gold Coast Fishing Fanatics wrote that "the legendary rock fisho died doing what he loved - chasing big fish from the stones".

"A very sad day indeed," the post read.

"Rock fishing is the most dangerous recreational activity on the planet with lives lost on a regular basis. Take extreme care when you're rock fishing. No fish is worth dying for."