Yamba gets dose of genre-busting band

HUNTER & Smoke hails from the lush hinterland of Byron Bay, a genre-busting fusion of soul-folk-jazz and world music.

The band began as an instrumental trio with Luke Horsfield on guitar, Dominic Rado on violin and Alessandro Berra on bass.

Over the past three years they have grown and been joined by some of the finest musicians from the area breathing new life to Luke Horsfield's incredible acoustic compositions, creating the complete high energy musical experience.

From the Sunshine Coast to Newcastle. Hunter & Smoke have made the East Coast their playground.

They have opened for Wandering Eyes, Kimberley Dawn Lysons and A Little Province, and entertained crowds at Splendour in the Grass, Mullum Music Festival, Wingham Akoostak and Fete De La Music.

Hunter & Smoke have also been guest performers at the Byron Writers Festival and on ABC Radio.

Apart from their main body of work, which is made up of original compositions, they explore a vast repertoire of timeless classics, modern pop hits and eclectic jazz pieces.

They approach each arrangement with an edgy and unique playing style, maintaining their own completely original sound.

Their music is great to party to live as well as listen to and enjoy at home. Their recent live videos add yet another dimension to Hunter & Smoke's entertainment.

Don't miss Hunter & Smoke at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.