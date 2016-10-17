Yamba lighthouse turns red for Dyslexia

Locals with connections to dyslexia at the Yamba Lighthouse for Light Up Dyslexia.

LIGHT it Red for Dyslexia saw monuments across Australia light up to raise awareness for dyslexia over the weekend.

Julie Hermansen, who runs the Facebook page Dyslexia NSW Clarence and Northern Rivers, organised to light up the Yamba Lighthouse red.

"We've approached major landmarks and buildings around the country," she said, with landmarks lit up in regional areas and cities," she said.

"We've got more happening regionally this year, and then in each of those locations we've got get-togethers with people wearing red."

Mrs Hermansen said the event was mostly about raising awareness for dyslexia.

"Dyslexia is a bit of a forgotten, it's considered a disability... but it's a bit forgotten in the education system, these kids are getting support at school, a lot of the time they aren't getting recognised, a lot of the times they go through school, right through life without having their dyslexia recognised," she said.

"Diagnosis is quite expensive so a lot of families can't afford the diagnosis either and they don't know where to go, so we are just trying to let people know where to go, letting teachers know what they can do to help kids."

Mrs Hermansen said her family is what drives her to raise awareness for dyslexia.

"My daughter has severe dyslexia, she finds it very very hard to read, write and spell, it wasn't picked up till she was 10," she said.

"For me, the biggest and the thing I find most heart breaking was admin a national support group, and it's the mental health of these kids... and then those kids go on to be adults with mental health issues, that's the thing that the politicians don't seem to get, that if we teach these kids right in primary school than you don't end up with a lot of those mental health issues."

Mrs Hermansen said if locals were concerned their kids, or themselves, had dyslexia, they could find information and support on the Dyslexia NSW Clarence and Northern Rivers Facebook page.