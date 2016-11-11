30°
Yamba Lotteries win claimed by local

Adam Hourigan
| 11th Nov 2016 2:28 PM

Two weeks after Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10109 on Tuesday 25 October and the mysterious first prize winner has come forward to claim her prize of $100,000

As the first prize winning ticket wasn't registered to a Players Club Card, NSW Lotteries was completely in the dark about who had won the prize - they only knew it had been purchased at Yamba Newsagency, making officials wonder if it belonged to someone on holidays.

Instead they discovered it belonged to a Northern New South Wales woman who lives on a rural property and only comes into town every couple of weeks to check her tickets while running errands.

"This is very exciting! I only check my tickets every couple of weeks when I'm in town so I had no idea,” the surprised winner exclaimed.

"And would you believe it - this is the first time I haven't registered my ticket to my Players Club Card!

"I always buy one Super Jackpot and one Mega Jackpot entry each. Last time I was in town I didn't have my wallet but I had $20 in my pocket so I thought I'd buy my entries.

"Of course the one time I don't register my entry and I win! Won't be making that mistake again! - I could have had the money in my bank account already if I'd registered my entries.

"I definitely have a few bills I can pay when I receive the win!” the winner joked.

The winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10109 on October 25 was sold at Yamba Newsagency and employee Pauline Ryan said they were thrilled the winner has come forward.

"We've been wondering who the winner is,” Ms Ryan shared.

"We thought they might have been on holidays but hoped it was a regular.

"This is the first big win we've had so we're all very excited!”

Lucky Lotteries has two products; the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot.

Both Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot have thousands of guaranteed prizes in every draw from free tickets through to a 1st prize of $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.

In addition to the guaranteed prizes in every draw, Lucky Lotteries is also a jackpotting game. The jackpot in the Lucky Lotteries game is won when the selected jackpot ticket number has already won a cash prize in that same draw. If the selected jackpot ticket hasn't already won a cash prize in that draw, then the top prize jackpots.

Unlike lotto style games where the top prize is often shared between winners, Lucky Lotteries is a draw lottery where the jackpot winner takes the lot. This means the jackpot prize can only be won by a unique Lucky Lotteries ticket number.

The Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot continues to climb with the jackpot for draw 10113 sitting at more than $3.2 million. The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot is offering more than $6.2 million for draw 1045.

Grafton Daily Examiner
