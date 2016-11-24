30°
Yamba New Year markets on the move

Adam Hourigan
| 24th Nov 2016 11:00 PM
JOIN THE FUN: There was plenty to get excited about at the Yamba Twilight Markets last year.
A POPULAR event among locals and tourists alike on New Years Day, the Yamba Twilight Markets will undergo a slight change this year.

The markets have moved around the corner, and extended their hours because of their popularity.

"We're running them from 4pm.. rather than 5pm as it was so busy last year and there were people out looking at 4pm,” event organiser Gayle Doe said.

The markets will now extend along the business district in Coldstream Street, rather than the traditional Yamba, in a move again attributed to the success of the markets.

"It's a longer street and the markets were very popular so we've moved them to Coldstream Street,” Gayle said.

"We have over 75 market sites sold so far so it will be a great year this year, we only have a few sites left.”

Gayle said they were hoping that shops in the street who open on January 1st would stay out and help make a great nighttime event.

"The restaurants and cafes that opened last year sold out of food early as they were so busy,” she said.

"We're also looking for buskers, and anyone interested can email on gayledoe@gmail.com

The markets are run annually by the Yamba Rotary Club, and will have their famous chocolate wheel as well as the usual raffles, food stalls, jumping castle and face painting to go with the usual market stalls.

Grafton Daily Examiner
