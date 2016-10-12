23°
Yamba Public girl's run of state sport success

Adam Hourigan | 12th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
The Yamba Public School touch football team, who are off to PSSA state titles, after previously winning the North Coast title in AFL and soccer and being runner-up in netball.
The Yamba Public School touch football team, who are off to PSSA state titles, after previously winning the North Coast title in AFL and soccer and being runner-up in netball.

LOOK out to those competing at the girls PSSA touch football knockout in Sydney, the Yamba Public girls are on a winning streak.

Again.

The touch football team made it through a recent tough encounter against North Haven Public School to take out the North Coast title and continue an incredible run for the group of young athletes.

"They've now been the North Coast champions and played at a state level in touch football, AFL and netball, and were runners-up in netball,” coach Ian Clifford said.

"In AFL, they played very convincingly through the rounds, and in Sydney playing at the SCG they only lost their games by less than one goal.

"In soccer they won all their games fairly convincingly, where they were beaten by a side who had previously won the state championship, and in netball at the North Coast level, they were beaten by the side who went on to win the state championship by only three goals.

"Now in the touch football, they travelled to Coffs Harbour to play against North Haven, and it was a very tough and fast match, but they came out on top 4-3.

Mr Clifford said the same group of girls had formed the nucleus of each team showed a great commitment to each sport they participated in.

"In all their sports they are very committed to all their training, they train a lot,” he said.

"And they are very enthusiastic in their defence. They never give up.

"And the great thing is that most of the girls are in year five as well, so they'll keep a similar side for a while.”

The knockout tournament of the top eight sides in the state begins next Tuesday in Sydney, and for touch football team captain

The girls will continue their comradery playing in the local touch football competition.

Romaney Berry, 12, captain of the touch football team said that all bar two of their team started playing in touch football team this year, but the combination has gelled quickly

"We always hang out, so we know each other really well, so we train really well together,” she said.

"We train together at lunchtimes at schools, and also in the mornings.

"We're just really tight.”

And as for any pressure on the side, Romaney said the experience of playing in so many state finals this year meant there weren't as many nerves for the side.

"We're just so excited to play, I reckon we have a good chance.”

And whatever the result, the girls will continue their partnership, taking on the competition in the local touch football competition.

