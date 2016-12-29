Yamba to get burning dose of Hammond organ

Don't miss Melbourne's hard-hitting Hammond organ trio Cookin' on 3 Burners when they arrive in Yamba for a show in early January.

COOKIN' On 3 Burners is Australia's hardest hitting Hammond Organ Trio, joining the dots between deep funk, raw soul, organ jazz and boogaloo.

Listening to Cookin' On 3 Burners is like poking your head through a time portal that stretches between the year you were born and the middle of next week.

On one hand there are clues to a spiritual home that's situated somewhere in the back streets of 1966, but on the other is a reinvented soul stew that's very much a product of the 21st Century.

Formed in 1997, Cookin' On 3 Burners was always meant to be an experiment in sound. Drenched in the bluesy soulful influence of the late '60s/early '70s output of labels such as Prestige, Bluenote and Groove Merchant, these Melbourne music stalwarts began serving up a feast of tasty funk on a bed of Hammond soul, creating a flavour that gets better with every lick of the spoon.

In 2002 they released their first 7” single (Gravel Rash / Pie Warmer) under the Bamboo Shack label and by the summer of 2009, the band was number 1 on the UK iTunes RnB charts with the track This Girl (featuring Kylie Auldist). In between, Cookin' On 3 Burners, made its home at esteemed UK label Freestyle Records, rocked the B-Boy and B-Girl championships, had songs featured on a string of hit TV shows and played alongside acts such as Quantic, Alice Russell, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings and Fat Freddie's Drop.

And the heat just keeps on rising.

Six albums in and its new album Blind Bet more than delivers. Described as "classic soul sounds with a modern cinematic twist”, it features beautiful string and horn arrangements by Ross Irwin and special guest vocalists Daniel Merriweather, Tex Perkins, Kylie Auldist, Harry James Angus (Cat Empire) and Jason Heerah (Electric Empire)

Cookin' on 3 Burners continued to branch out further with its collaborations, working with prominent French electronic producer Kungs on a reworking of This Girl, which had substantial chart success worldwide, reaching #1 in France, Germany, #2 U.K., and decent charting success in surrounding countries.

If you haven't seen Cookin' on 3 Burners live, you're in for a treat.

Grab your over gloves and join the band as it celebrates the future sound of yesterday.