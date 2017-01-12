Yamba to take a trip to Hawaii

Aloha B aby brings to sounds of Hawaii to Yamba next weekend.

JOIN Cafe Leche in a Polynesian paradise on Saturday, January 21 for Aloha Luau.

Shake and hula with the Aloha Baby Hula Dancers to a dreamy Hawaiian soundscape while MC and funny man Stukelele keeps you entertained with his quick witted sense of humour.

Enjoy the exclusive Hawaiian menu and cocktails while donning your finest Hawaiian shirt or skirt. Prizes up for grabs for best dressed efforts.

Tremble with fear as the fire warrior brings the extravagant fire show to a sizzling finale.

This will be the hottest non-stop entertainment you'll ever see this summer, so make sure you're a part of this great event.

About the band: Aloha Baby feature the authentic sounds of Hawaii - steel guitar, ukulele, double bass with three part harmonies - Master of Hawaiian Hapa Haole (Hawaiian style with English lyrics) and cruisy atmospheric island instrumentals.

Described as The Soundtrack of Hawaii, the music and sound of the group Aloha Baby evokes an idyllic wonderland that many people have referred to as heavenly.

The sound? You will hear hypnotic, steel guitar runs woven around a syrupy-sweet crooning vocal and immaculate harmonies driven by the musical pulse of the bass and ukulele, exalting the rapture of the Hawaiian landscape, history and mythology.

The over-riding quality of their music is one of passion, beauty and serenity, found in the majestic tones of the oli (chant), mele (song) and the exhilarating innovative sounds of virtuoso steel guitar performances.

The three members, Stukelele, Roddy Rumba and Paul Steel are seasoned veterans of the entertainment industry and true professionals of their art.

The blend of their original vocal sound was originated on the verandah of a wee bungalow in the beautiful little town of Mullumbimby in early 2014.

Audience members have been known to describe them as "Titans of the Genre".