Yamba's Christmas spirit built up by Rohrig

UP SHE GOES: Rohrig site foreman Mitch Muir and Construction manager John Denmare, present Yamba Chamber of Commerce secretary Bev Mansfield and president Sue Hughes with a cheque for $4000 to go towards a giant Christmas tree that will be installed in the Yamba CBD.

BUILDERS Rohrig have been busily building the extension to the Yamba Bowling Club, but thought they'd like to help build some Christmas spirit in Yamba this year as well.

The Brisbane based building group have donated $4000 to the Yamba Chamber of Commerce, who will use the money towards installing a 23 foot Christmas Tree in Chamber Park in the Yamba CBD.

"Community is a big thing for us when we come to regional areas,” Rohrig construction manager John Denmar said.

"We always like to try and give back and support the community, as well as working with as many local subbies and suppliers as we can.

"We thought the tree was a great idea because it coincides with the finish of the job, and leaves a bit of a legacy hopefully as well.”

Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Sue Hughes said the Christmas tree wouldn't have happened without the donation.

"Chamber has contributed the other half of the cost, and we wanted to have it to create a festive feel around town, and really embrace the fact people come to town to celebrate Christmas,” she said.

"It will be installed on Sunday afternoon near Chamber park, and it'll just look magnificent.”

Sue said the Chamber had a lot of little projects on the go to make the town look really good, and with the tree accessible in Chamber Park, hoped it would be an attraction for visitors and locals.

"We're hoping we can help create memories,” she said.