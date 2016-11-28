31°
Newest way to see the sights of Yamba

Adam Hourigan
| 28th Nov 2016 1:17 PM
Courtney Jade relaxes on one of her pedal boats as she prepares to launch Yamba Pedal Boats at the Marina on December 10
Courtney Jade relaxes on one of her pedal boats as she prepares to launch Yamba Pedal Boats at the Marina on December 10

IF you're looking for a new way to explore the wondrous waters of Yamba, there's a new way to get around.

Yamba Pedal Boats will open for business on Saturday, December 10 at the Yamba Marina, and for owner Courtney-Jade Amante and partner Andrew, they said the opportunity to do something that wasn't available was too good to pass up.

"These pedal boats are very popular in Europe and America, but the nearest ones to here are in Queensland or well down south," Courtney-Jade said.

"So we did a bit of research, and decided to offer these as another way to see the area."

The flat-shaped boats are extremely buoyant and durable, and operate with a set of pedals and a small rudder that can be lifted to aid steering, and navigating shallow areas.

"And a lot of other models we've seen are different to ours as well. Our boats have canopies, drink holders, and will take four people - two adults and two children," Courtney-Jade said.

"And they're very easy to operate, it's just like riding a mountain bike, and even in windy conditions they'll get you going quickly."

 

The paddle boats will carry two adults and two children
The paddle boats will carry two adults and two children

There are two models of boats - a cruiser for the explorer and a fishing boat with built in rod-holders for those looking to try their luck in the water.

All have canopies, adjustable seats and come with dry bags, first-aid kits and waterproof phone pouches to hold items.

"They're great for fishing, or if you want, you can just have an explore, have a picnic and maybe spot some dolphins and see Yamba from a different angle.

"They're great exercise, and it's something new and exciting for the area."

The boats will be permanently moored at the Yamba Marina, and costs start at $22.50 per adult per hour, or $15 per child per hour, and packages for longer trips will be available.

For more information visit their Facebook page Yamba Pedal Boat, email info@yambapedalboats. com.au or contact on 0432 335 925.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  boat clarence river leisure tourism whatson yamba

