Yamba's sweet time on Sydney Weekender

YUM: Peter Nicholson of Nicholson's Fine Foods with some of his cannoli.

YAMBA's reputation as a holiday destination received some more airtime as the town featured on Sydney Weekender on Sunday.

Mike Whitney and his crew came to the area a month ago, and featured Riverside Ranch, and was given the factory tour at Nicholson's Fine Foods.

"It was a great opportunity to not only promote Yamba and the Clarence Valley, but to also promote the unique opportunity of the food tour,” Mr Nicholson said.

"The film crew were out here for about three hours, and they were delightful, very professional, Mike Whitney was lots of fun.

"We showed them what we do on the food tours, where we show them the products and our range, then go into the work room and set up a little theatre and do some cooking, and create between 10 and 12 dishes and they get to eat them.”

The food tours have been running for the past year free of charge, and Mr Nicholson said for him it is a good way to engage with customers.

"And with a bit of luck they become a fan club,” he said.

The food tours need a minimum of five and maximum of 10 people, and bookings are essential.