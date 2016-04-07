Year in review: The biggest moments of April

PHOTOS OPPOSITE PAGE, CLOCKWISE FROM FAR LEFT: PICTURES THIS PAGE, CLOCKWISE FROM FAR LEFT: FLY THE FLAG: President of the South Grafton RSL Sub-Branch Damien Carter shines through an Australian Flag at the South Grafton Anzac Day service.

APRIL 1: Robyn Considine from the Centre for Rural and Romote Mental Health was in the Clarence Valley for several weeks to help create a strategy to address the critical incidents during the last year.

APRIL 2-3: Maclean teenager Max Hoffman, created the video to launch the Clarence Valley's 2016 Plunge Festival.

Max's film highlighted the Valley's culture and premiered at the festival.

APRIL 4: The accused killer of Maclean man Trevor Duroux has been granted bail in the Supreme Court in Brisbane.

Mr Duroux, a 40-year-old father of six died after he was allegedly punched in the back of the head on Marine Pde in Coolangatta about 2am on December 4 last year.

APRIL 5: The victims of a woman who defrauded their company of $137,656 were devastated when a magistrate sentenced her to a good behaviour bond.

The directors of DRA Architects Pty Ltd, Warren Steele and Adrian Borsato, were in the gallery at Grafton Court House for the sentencing of former employee Jana Audrey Clark.

APRIL 6: The owner of The Boundary Family Convenience Store in Grafton says her biggest concern is not the axe-wielding thief who robbed her shop, but the welfare of the two staff he terrorised.

Alison Duff said the employees had been left traumatised by the incident.

"I feel so bad for them," she said.

"They did the right thing by following the man's instructions and giving him the cash from the till and cigarettes he demanded.

APRIL 7: A man who fled to Canada after committing a violent home invasion in Wooli has been sentenced to three-and-half years in jail.

Appearing in Coffs Harbour District Court, Joseph Gordon-Smith, 27, was convicted of armed robbery in company.

Three co-accused - Anthony Axisa, Joel Threadgate and Travis Waters - have denied involvement in the robbery and their matters are still before the court.

Grafton Netball stolen grandstand: Grafton Netball Association president Cathy Walls talks about the grandstand stolen from the courts over the long weekend.

APRIL 8: Thieves stole a grandstand from the Bacon St netball courts over the Easter long weekend, leaving the netball community stunned.

"The nuts and bolts were just laying all over the ground," Grafton Netball Association vice-president Brooke Burton, from South Grafton, said.

"I'd say they've pulled it to pieces, taken the seats and the stands and left the nuts and bolts.

"They started to take bits off the other one but they must have been disturbed."

APRIL 9: The owners of a Lawrence Rd property fear road widening in front of their home might result in a car flying into their front bedroom.

Sue and Bill Robson said Clarence Valley Council began work on Monday on a section of the road about 7km from Grafton, which is a notorious accident black spot.

APRIL 10-11: After three years waiting for a new kidney, Miriam Tasker has been told she will go into hospital on June 16.

APRIL 12: A Clarence Valley gun owner has amassed one of the state's largest private arsenals, with 91 firearms registered in his name.

A freedom of information request by the New South Wales Greens has revealed the 2460 postcode is home to 7930 registered guns, spread across the collections of 2043 owners.

The area's biggest private gun cache is also one of the 100 largest in the state.

APRIL 13: A Woombah woman who crashed her car into a man and sent him through the wall of a Woombah home has been granted bail.

Sharyn Mitchell, 53, applied for bail over one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

APRIL 14: The tragic death of a driver north of Junction Hill yesterday is the fourth on Clarence Valley roads this year.

The 49-year-old, believed to be from the Kyogle area, was found trapped and unconscious in his vehicle on Summerland Way by a passer-by, about 7am.

APRIL 15: New vaccination laws have failed to make a dent in the number of conscientious objectors sending their non-immunised children to Northern Rivers childcare centres.

But the laws have prompted parents who "forgot" to keep their kids' shots up to date to rectify the situation.

APRIL 16-17: Maclean Chamber of Commerce co-president Peter Gordon said the lack of an over-50s resort style development is a missed opportunity for the town with ten couples known to the chamber selling their homes and moving to a resort style estate.

APRIL 18: Local workers are picking up about 35% of the jobs on the Pacific Highway upgrade, according to State Government figures.

Minister for Roads Duncan Gay has released research results which found 30% of workers on the highway would consider permanently relocating to where they currently work.

APRIL 19: Police are searching for two men who held up a South Grafton service station in the early hours of yesterday morning with "tool-type implements".

About 1.40am on Monday, two males wearing long-sleeved hooded tops and items of clothing over their faces entered the United Service Station on Schwinghammer St in South Grafton.

APRIL 20: Grafton High School has one of the biggest maintenance backlogs on the North Coast, with more than $1.12 million of repairs lacking funds.

A freedom of information request by New South Wales Labor has revealed more than 40 North Coast schools are sharing in a $16 million repairs funding shortfall - part of a $732 million state wide backlog.

APRIL 21: Figures have revealed Clarence Valley charities and not-for-profits made almost $60 million in a year, and more than half of this was spent on employee expenses.

Data from the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) has shown the 98 registered not-for-profits recorded a total of $1.9 in donations and bequests in one year.

APRIL 22: Health campaigner and activist Jim Agnew's years of hard work came to fruition with the official opening on the Jim Agnew OAM Community Health Centre.

APRIL 23-24: Australian Regional Media and News Crop team up to explore the statistical difference between children born in the Clarence Valley and children born in the capital cities.

APRIL 25: The Korean War often flies under the radar during Anzac commemorations but yesterday the service at Ramornie ensured it didn't as it marked the 65th anniversary of that war's fiercest conflict, the Battle of Kapyong.

APRIL 26: Col Green of the South Grafton Ex Servicemen's Club has expressed concerns over the damage that could be caused in a flood after the new bridge pylons are erected.

"If the new bridge is in place, it's going to give us...four inches more water, so therefore we will gain eight (inches) maybe more through the club," Mr Green said.

APRIL 27: A yacht washed up on Wooli Beach after it was abandoned more than nine months ago and will be inspected by Border Force and NSW Water Police.

APRIL 28: A 16-year-old South Grafton male will appear in Grafton Court on Monday to face charges arising from an armed robbery with a tomahawk at a Pacific Highway service station earlier this week.

APRIL 29: Our Fair Go campaign is in full swing as we continue to highlight what our regions are missing out in comparison to our city counterparts.

APRIL 30 - MAY 1: Local doctor Allan Tyson, a specialist anaesthetist and emergency doctor at Grafton Base Hospital, said having a heart attack on Friday was not wise as the cardiac unit in Coffs Harbour was only available three days a week and Friday was not one of them.

