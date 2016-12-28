Year in review: The biggest moments of June 2016

Deputy controller of Ulmarra SES David Hardy and other unit members get the sand ready for sandbag collection as wild weather that may cause flooding is expected this weekend.

JUNE 1: Police appealed to the public for information after the bizarre shooting of four cattle, worth a combined total of about $8000 on two properties at Cangai.

JUNE 2: North Coast fishermen still trying to digest what changes lie ahead after Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair announced a series of reforms to commercial fishing rules.

JUNE 3: Batten down the hatches and secure your loose items - if the latest weather forecasts can be trusted the Clarence Valley is in for a wild weekend with localised flash flooding, strong winds and huge swells mixed with king tides.

JUNE 4-5: The man pushing a multi-billion dollar proposal to turn Yamba into a major freight port, that has been described as "pie in the sky”, has launched stinging attack on Clarence Valley Council Mayor Richie Williamson. Des Euen called the mayor "an out and out bloody liar” during a question and answer session at a forum held in Casino to outline his plans.

JUNE 6: The east coast low has delivered as promised, with Wooli recording a remarkable 468mm of rainfall up to 9am yesterday, and as the work of the weather hit the coastal town was without power.

JUNE 7: A court has ordered the suppression of the name of a 29-year-old South Grafton man charged with bestiality after he was discovered engaging in sex acts with horses.

JUNE 8: Yamba and Iluka residents would need to race to higher ground if a tsunami neared the coast, with almost the entire town falling under the NSW State Emergency Service's evacuation zone. Beachfront towns across the state's eastern coastline are depicted in the SES's new evacuation maps, including Angourie, Sandon,Wooli and Red Rock.

JUNE 9: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two German shepherds at Eatonsville. Owner Sharlette Townsend said she thought her dog Bella was going to die after she collapsed on the veranda last Thursday morning. "She was just covered in blood,” Ms Townsend said. "She could not move, she could not lift her head up.”

JUNE 10: The prevalence of domestic assault cases continues to rise in the Clarence Valley with police laying 230 charges against offenders in the 12 months to March. The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has released its quarterly crime figures, which show a 13% rise in domestic assaults compared to the same period last year.

JUNE 11-12: Beth Heinrich will be at Christ Church Cathedral tomorrow to receive an apology for decades of sexual abuse by a now defrocked former Bishop of Grafton.

JUNE 13: Significant safety concerns have been raised for Grafton's maternity unit patients due to shortages in staffing and experience. An "in-house” brief by the Northern NSW Local Health District, which was recently delivered to The Daily Examiner office, outlined Grafton's long-term issue with the recruitment of midwives and "the risk of unsafe staffing numbers and skill”.

JUNE 14: Police are dismayed with the attitude of organisers who refused to shut down a three-day rave in the Clarence Valley despite the death of a young Northern Rivers man at the event on Sunday after his body was discovered in a vehicle about 1pm on Sunday.

JUNE 15: News outlets are still waiting for answers from the organisers of an unauthorised rave at Newton Boyd, who are yet to comment on their failure to shut the event down after the death of Green Pigeon man David Gallagher.

JUNE 16: Specialist crash investigators have appealed for witnesses to a serious crash at Dirty Creek which left a Corindi Beach man in a critical condition after the driver of a Nissan Navara travelling south crossed onto the wrong side of the Pacific Highway and collided head on with a Gord Courier.

JUNE 17: Health officials are adamant the arrival of 1700 new prison inmates will not affect Grafton Base Hospital's ability to maintain a proper standard of care with the 1700-bed jail planned for 12.5km outside of Grafton.

JUNE 18-19: Police divers have searched a dam west of Lawrence in their quest for answers to the disappearance and suspected murder of missing Grafton woman Sharon Edwards. The search of the dam, bounded by Ryries Rd and Summerland Way, took a number of hours on Thursday afternoon and while nothing was found.

JUNE 20: A woman who drove for 20 hours straight before crashing and killing two people on the Pacific Highway near Chatsworth has had her appeal dismissed in the NSW Court of Appeals. Adel Louise Nation was driving from Victoria to Brisbane with her three children when she lost control of her fully laden Land Rover in November 2011.

JUNE 21: The Daily Examiner's coverage of the stolen yacht washed up on Wooli Beach has helped a French sailor identify the man he believes stole his $200,000 boat nearly three years ago.

JUNE 22: A Woodford Island man will be sentenced next month over a case of animal neglect which left four border collies suffering from raw, open wounds. James Connelly, 53, was absent from Grafton Local Court on Monday but through his solicitor Joe Fahey pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to provide appropriate veterinary treatment.

JUNE 23: Grafton teenager Ethan Meyer-Creighton appeared in Grafton Local Court charged with special range drink-driving after being polled over by officers in Grafton on April 12. When police asked if he had been drinking, the driver stated "he had only recently kissed a drunk female so may be over the limit”.

JUNE 24: It took five years of false hope, disappointment and outrage but on Wednesday night Lynette Daley's family received the news they've been waiting so long to hear. On August 2, Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris will face Grafton Local Court charged over the 2011 death of Lynette Daley during a camping trip in Iluka.

JUNE 25-26: Management and staff at Grafton Base Hospital were gutted when they learnt just $121,000 of $7 million has been committed in the State Budget to funding for the ambulatory care centre (ACC) at the hospital with hospital CEO Dan Madden saying it was "very sad” in a leaked email.

JUNE 27: 19-year old Merrick Skinner has been banned by from touch football for 20 years after a pre-meditated assult of a NSW Touch Football official in the grand final of the Yamba Touch Football Association's summer competition in April.

JUNE 28: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says claims of funding cuts to Grafton Base Hospital are "wild statements” occurring at the back end of the election campaign. "One wild statement: we're going to privatise Medicare. No we're not,” Mr Joyce said. "The other one. We're going to cut funding to Grafton Hospital. No we're not.”

JUNE 29: A Grafton man who allegedly came at police with a kitchen knife in each hand has been revealed to have a significant ice addiction, appearing in Grafton Local Court on Monday to make a bail application over multiple charges following and incident outside Prince St address on June 18.

JUNE 30: Five firearms stolen from a Grafton address have brought the total number of guns stolen from the Clarence Valley in the past six months to 18. The registered firearms, including a Winchester .22 calibre rifle, a Weatherby Mk22 Sporter rifle, a Browning 17 bolt action rifle, a Harrington single-barrel shotgun and a Tikka T3 204 rifle, were stolen from a safe during a break and enter into a house on Turf St over the weekend.