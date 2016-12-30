38°
Year in review: The biggest moments of November 2016

Tim Howard
| 30th Dec 2016 10:03 AM
Elly Lee (front) and Helen yin (third from left) of Sydney - get in a quick photo with the Jacaranda Queens Party (from left) Sharni Wren, Heidi Madsen, Shannon Carter, Carol Smith and town crier Trevor Green at the daily Jacaranda Meet and Greet.
Elly Lee (front) and Helen yin (third from left) of Sydney - get in a quick photo with the Jacaranda Queens Party (from left) Sharni Wren, Heidi Madsen, Shannon Carter, Carol Smith and town crier Trevor Green at the daily Jacaranda Meet and Greet. Adam Hourigan

NOVEMBER 1: Clarence rugby league hardman Scott Cooper is battling his toughest opponent, cancer, and the community is keen to help him out. The former South Grafton Rebel, who also had stints with the Ghosts and the Lower Clarence Magpies in a career spanning three decades, has required two bouts of surgery as well as other therapies since his diagnosis in April. A charity group, Helping Hands will hold a trivia night on November 19.

NOVEMBER 2: A man who breached an AVO to bombard his ex-partner with unwanted phone calls and messages for months, and stole a security camera from her home, will now have more than a year to contemplate his actions behind bars. John Clarke was sentenced to a series of jail terms for 10 counts of breaching an apprehended violence order, four counts of using a carriage service to menace or harass, and two counts of stalking and/or intimidation.

NOVEMBER 3: The job of Jacaranda president has been so busy, they're replacing her with Wonder Woman. Or that is what it seems like for the Jacaranda Commitee president Kristen Smith who donned the super hero's outfit in preparation for the traditional Jacaranda Thursday with her staff at the Telstra Store. She promised to keep wearing the outfit for her official duties in Market Square.

NOVEMBER 4: Cranes takes back-to-back Gold Cup wins as Grafton turns purple with a huge day of celebrating in the streets on Jacaranda Thursday.

NOVEMBER 5-6: The Valley braces for a potentially hazardous heatwave to hit the region bringing 36°C to Grafton and Yamba. North westerly winds will gust up to 60kmh according to the NSW Rural Fire Service. The RFS issued its first total fire bans of the season for the North Coast and is expected to lift the fire danger rating to very high.

NOVEMBER 7: The 2016 Jacaranda Festival, the first held since events consultant Krista Hauritz was appointed in 2015 to assess and explore ways to help the financially struggling event, is back to its blooming best. Festival co-ordinator Donna Hunt said this year's event was the first in a three-year plan to overhaul the event.

NOVEMBER 8: Attempts to have a Yamba rugby field named after current Wallaby rugby union star Kane Douglas emerge at the Clarence Valley Council. Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley moves to have the field renamed after a similar attempt earlier in the year failed.

NOVEMBER 9: A landmark at the annual Jacaranda Festival, the Potato Works trailer, is destroyed by arsonists. The owner, Rod Work, said video evidence of the fire showed two people setting alight to the food van, which also graced most of the Valley's community events.

NOVEMBER 10: Six Maclean residents cop a "grilling” from Clarence Valley councillors but give their community a chance to retain a controversial piece of riverside land in the town's CBD. The residents - Nicki Holmes, Ian Saunders, Warren Rackham, Bob McPherson, Ian McLennan and Peter Gordon - representing community organisations, made deputations to the Clarence Valley Council's Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting on Tuesday.

NOVEMBER 11: A South Grafton man facing firearms charges and of intimidating a witness following a shooting incident in October, has had four more charges added to his list during an appearance in Grafton Local Court. Jason Michael Stewart, 23, faces charges of firing a firearm at a dwelling house, possessing a loaded firearm in a public place and attempting to influence a witness while in possession of a loaded firearm. Four charges of possessing goods believed to be stolen were added to the list.

NOVEMBER 12-13: A South Grafton man allegedly caught with 17 street deals of crystal methamphetamine down his undies makes a "brief” appearance in Grafton Local Court. Jason Rosengren, 38, was granted bail over one charge of possession of a prohibited drug.

NOVEMBER 14: A cylinder leak at a South Grafton water treatment plant results in the spill of about 10,000 cubic litres of ammonia. Three crews from Grafton and South Grafton NSW Fire and Rescue work for hours to contain the large chemical spill at the Clarence Valley Council facility on Rushforth Rd, after it was discovered by a council employee about 7am that morning.

NOVEMBER 15: The discovery of more than 900kg of bonded asbestos in landfill at the planned site for Clarence Valley Council's depot could add up to $2.5 million to the cost of the project. It has also helped put the project three months behind schedule.

NOVEMBER 16: Solicitor Monica Baird's $108 parking fine is an indication of a crisis facing workers in the Grafton CBD: just where to leave the car while you're at work. Ms Baird was fined after someone else used the allocated car space at her Victoria St office.

NOVEMBER 17: A 44-year-old Maclean motorbike rider is killed when he collides with a truck on a "notorious” Pacific Hwy intersection near Maclean. Traffic was diverted away from the scene at the Cameron St intersection at Ferry Park for hours for emergency services to help and work out what went wrong.

NOVEMBER 18: The death of a Maclean man killed when his motorcycle and a truck collided near Ferry Park, brings the road toll for the year to date to 14. It is the most road deaths in the region in recent memory.

NOVEMBER 19-20: A horticulturist and former professional skateboarder has been sentenced to five years jail in Grafton District Court for cultivating more than 600 cannabis plants in Nymboida and Billy's Creek. Jordan Pankhurst, from Billy's Creek, west of Coffs Harbour, appeared in Grafton courthouse on Thursday for sentencing.

NOVEMBER 21: The viability of Prince St as a venue for retailers comes into question, with some businessman saying it is too expensive to operate on the Jacaranda City's main drag. Some are saying local landlords are out of touch with what's happening in the economy.

NOVEMBER 22: The words "not guilty” inked across his neck in bold print have had no bearing on the seven-year prison term imposed on South Grafton man Jacob Hollingworth for choking and punching his ex-girlfriend. The heavily tattooed 25-year-old was sentenced in Grafton District Court, after he pleaded guilty to four charges.

NOVEMBER 23: A sexual assault trial being heard in Grafton District Court will ultimately come down to a question of consent. That was the basis of opening submissions heard in the case of Sydney man Alessandro Bongiorno, whose fate is in the hands of a jury of seven men and five women.

NOVEMBER 24: News emerges of the efforts of a creative team using the talents of past Jacaranda Festival royalty to create a package to take the purple celebrations around the world.

NOVEMBER 25: Yamba anglers have spoken out against a push for people to wear life jackets while fishing off rocks, saying their implementation has the potential to do more harm than good, despite the tragic death of Ashby rock fisherman Robert Colyn the previous week.

NOVEMBER 26-27: The loss of historic homes to make way for the second Grafton bridge is dismaying many people.

NOVEMBER 28: The Rural Fire Service is considering suspending all fire permits in the Clarence Valley after a busy start to the bushfire danger period.

NOVEMBER 29: A trio of government and businesses building the new Grafton bridge set up shop in the old Bunnings Hardware shop, putting a tenant in the building for the first time in a decade.

NOVEMBER 30: South Grafton man Matthew James Maton, 29, who was caught in the Grafton CBD with a loaded revolver, pleads guilty to three firearms offences.

