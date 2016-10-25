YOU DECIDE: Should this be our Cover Image this week?

This picture of a shoe from James Spartacus had the most likes for The Daily Examiner's Cover Image photo this week.

PEOPLE power can go a long way, especially on social media. It appears it's even cracked our weekly COVER IMAGE competition on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Each week we call out to the community to share their photos with the one receiving the most likes being used as our COVER IMAGE for the following week.

The general theme are photos depicting the life and times of the Clarence Valley, and we reserve the right to determine whether the photo receiving the most likes is appropriate for our home page.

However, this week 'James Spartacus' posted a seemingly ordinary photo of a shoe which, no doubt through a little campaigning with his friends, was the overwhelming winner in terms of Facebook likes.

At last count, the unsuspecting shoe had received 32 likes while no other photo - including some glorious scenic shots of our region - had reached double figures.

So we've decided to leave it in your hands. Should the Spartacus Shoe become the COVER IMAGE on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page for the next seven days?

Majority rules ... more than 50% of the vote by 4pm today and we will upload it as our COVER IMAGE.