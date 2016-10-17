Young boys approached by man in South Grafton

POLICE are investigating after two boys were approached in South Grafton.

About 9am this morning, two boys - aged nine and 12 - were walking on Vere St when they were approached by a man in a vehicle.

Police have been told the vehicle, described as a white Mazda 3 sedan with a for sale sign on it, followed the pair, and the man called out to them.

The boys ran away and officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command were notified.

As part of their inquiries, they would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist them.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a brown goatee, bald and has a rose/vine tattoo on his arm.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page, nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Parents are also reminded to discuss 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children to help avoid dangerous situations.

Safe People, Safe Places

- Make sure your parents or another adult you know knows where you are at all times.

- Always walk straight home or to the place you are walking to. Walk near busier roads and streets, or use paths where there are lots of other people.

- Know where safe places are - a shop, service station, police station, library or school. If you are ever frightened, you should go to one of these places and ask them to call the police.

- Learn about safe adults you can look for and talk to if you need help - police officers, teachers at school, adults you know and trust.

- Don't talk to people you don't know and never get into a car with someone you don't know. If a car stops on the side of the road and you don't know the person inside, do not stop.

- If you are scared and can use a phone, call 000 and tell them you are scared.

- If someone tries to grab you, yell out, 'Go away, I don't know you'. This lets other people know you have been approached by someone you don't know.