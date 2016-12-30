38°
Young relative of Ita Buttrose killed near Grafton

30th Dec 2016
TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.
TRAGIC: The scene of the fatal two-car collision at Sheehys Ln, Tyndale.

THE 12-year-old killed after the family car was hit head-on by a P-plater near Grafton was a relative of media icon Ita Buttrose.

Oscar Buttrose was travelling with his family back to Sydney after their Christmas holiday on Wednesday afternoon when their car was hit on the Pacific Hwy at Tyndale near Grafton.

Oscar was flown to Grafton Hospital, but died a short time later.

Oscar's father Michael, 47, who was driving the Hyundai iLoad mini-van, and his wife Tamara and Oscar's younger brother and sister suffered minor injuries, the Daily Telegraph reported.

All four were taken to Grafton Hospital.

The crash happened at a notorious site for serious accidents, near the Sheehys Lane intersection.

Local residents and emergency services found a devastating scene when they responded to the crash shortly after 4pm Wednesday.

One vehicle, a grey van, was left lying on its side and the highway was blocked in both directions.

The highway was reopened about 8pm Wednesday, after traffic had been diverted around the accident scene for about four hours.

The 17-year-old driver of the Mazda 6 that hit the van only suffered cuts to his legs and remains in Grafton Hospital in a stable condition, News Corp reported.

Police are investigating if the teenage driver caused the crash.

Tamara Buttrose's sister Jenny Lakajev  praised the hospital staff, and said Oscar was "beautiful, he was just a gorgeous kid" and that he loved animals and little children.

Ita Buttrose
Ita Buttrose

Michael Buttrose's father Gerald Buttrose, 93, is Ita Buttrose's uncle.

"We are all deeply distressed about Oscar's death," Ms Buttrose said last night.

The 12-year-old was due to start high school this year.

Alan Schultz, the general manager of the Northern Beaches Christian School, where Tamara Buttrose was a long-term employee, said they would rally around the family at this difficult time.

"It is absolutely devastating and we will mourn with the family."

