Young tweaker making his mark in top grades

IN CONTROL: Hayden Ensbey bowls for Harwood in a Cleavers Mechanical 30-over Night Cricket match. The Under-16s player has proven his value for Lawrence in the Lower Clarence First Grade competition this season.

LCCA CRICKET: Hayden Ensbey has enjoyed a highly successful junior cricket career. Now, just two years since representing NSW Primary Schools, the left arm tweaker is making his mark at a senior level.

Last season the youngster was blooded into the Harwood night cricket and Lawrence first grade sides and is now enjoying a permanent spot as a go-to spin bowling option.

Ensbey has claimed seven wickets in two appearances for Lawrence in the Lower Clarence First Grade competition this season, including personal best first grade figures of 4 for 21 off 8 overs in last week's eight-run thriller against Harwood.

After Lawrence posted 141, Ensbey helped put Harwood on the ropes with a handful of middle order wickets, at one stage reeling at 8 for 93.

But fellow top grade rookies Ashley Moss (19) and Tom Littlechild (17no) threatened a comeback, before Harwood was eventually bowled out eight runs short with ten balls to spare.

"They did pretty well to stick it up and give them a chance,” Ensbey said.

"I didn't quite know until Brett O'Connor next to me said they only need nine runs. I thought we had it so I was a bit on edge.”

Lawrence heads to Iluka Oval for round five today where they will be hoping Ensbey's usual economic returns help stem the flow of runs in the field.

"I have got wickets there before. It gets a bit of turn so it should be right for me,” Ensbey said. "But it's mostly a batting wicket.”

Iluka welcome Dean Bartlett back on a full term basis. The all-rounder's only appearance so far was standing in the field in the round two washout.

He has since recovered from a soccer groin injury and is set to flash the blade and roll the arm over the first time this season.

"It's come good now,” Bartlett said of the injury. "I should be right to bowl.

"It's been a bit shitty sitting on the sideline.”

Lawrence and Iluka are equal third in a congested leaderboard.

"Everyone's been beating everyone so it should be a close comp this year.”

Table: 23 Maclean United, 23 Wanderers, 20 Lawrence, 20 Iluka, 13 Harwood.

Round 5: Iluka v Lawrence at Iluka Oval, Wanderers v Harwood at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean United bye.