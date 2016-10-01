Is your barbecue safe for footy finals weekend

Fire

& Rescue NSW have come up with a simple checklist to ensure

a safe and happy barbecue.

Be aware of, and ensure that you comply with, any fire restrictions that may be in place such as total fire bans.

Ensure that your barbecue is serviced and maintained correctly including scheduled pressure testing of any gas cylinders and checking of the condition of all hoses and connections for any blockages or perishing. Click here to learn more about LPG Cylinder safety.

Check the cylinders for rust or damage and ensure any connections are clean and fitting snugly before lighting.

Always site a barbecue on a firm, level base sheltered from wind gusts and well away from anything flammable like garden sheds, vegetation, fences etc.

Have a garden hose or similar continuous supply of water available at all times.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions and use the correct start up and shut down procedures. NEVER put any flammable liquid on a barbecue.

Ensure that the lit barbecue is in the care of a responsible adult at all times.

Keep children away from any barbecue and remember to remove and secure any lighters and matches that you have used in lighting the barbecue.

Only use a barbecue in a well ventilated area as fumes and gases emitted may be harmful.

If a gas leak does occur shut off the cylinder immediately and allow any gas to dissipate.

Remember that LPG is flammable, heavier than air and may remain in areas for some time.

You may want to consider having a fire extinguisher nearby for emergencies and fire safety.

Use alcohol responsibly around barbecues.

Clear the surrounding area of combustibles before lighting a barbecue.

Allow hot ashes or coals to cool for 48 hours before removing them.

Consider installing a safety device that shuts off the gas from the cylinder should a leak occur.

In an Emergency Call Triple Zero (000).

HOUSEHOLDS across the country are preparing to fire up the barbie in readiness for two huge days of grand final fever. An influx of barbecues means an increase in safety risk. Many will be firing up the barbie for the first time, so it might be a sensible idea to refresh your barbecue knowledge.