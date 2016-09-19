Your chance to be part of our travel guide

DO YOU want to showcase your photographs of the beautiful Clarence Coast to the folk of South East Queensland, the NSW North Coast and Western Tablelands?

The opportunity to have them published in our popular Clarence Coast travel guide is fast approaching.

Last year we received some stunning imagery of Yamba, Iluka, Maclean and the surrounding villages and landscapes, and a few great nature shots.

If any keen photographers would like to show off their skills and have their work reach a new audience here's your chance.

Post a few of your favourites in the comments section or email us directly to sections@dailyexaminer.com.au

All images selected for publication will be credited to the photographer.