27°
News

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

23rd Dec 2016 12:26 PM
Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23.
Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23. Eros Barbieri

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tonight

  • Aqwa, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Tangle, 8:30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • DJ Gump & Jayden Reti + Dipper & Jabba, 8:30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Magneto, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Stripes, 8:30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Lisa Hunt, 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Sydney J, 9:30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hekyl & Jive, Maclean Hotel.
  • Dirty River Duo, 7pm, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • The Beach Boyz Tribute Show, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Saturday (Christmas Eve)

  • Marshall O'Kell, The Village Green, Grafton.
  • Hekyl & Jive, 8:30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Free Juke Box, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Nocturnal Tapes, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Rolling Stonez Tribute Show, The South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Sunday (Christmas Day)

  • No live entertainment.

Monday (Boxing Day)

  • Mal's Blues Bar with Mal Eastick, 4:30pm, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • DJ Torren Foot, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

New Year's Eve

  • Vanessa Lea and the Roadtrain, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Even Stephens, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Scott Day-Vee Three, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The 60's Revolution, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Coming soon

  • January 6: Grizlee Train, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 7: Cookin' on 3 Burners (Melbourne), Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 7: The Hillbilly Goats, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • January 7: Mat McHugh, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 12: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 25: Fat Pizza v Housos, Grafton District Services Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Community digs deep to help Emma's family

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been created to to help support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

Video to help promote 10-year community plan

There was standing room only at the Yamba Golf Club yesterday for the launch of a campaign for 24-hour policing in Yamba.

"Not a council plan, but a community plan."

COMMENT: Tragic losses hard to bear

No Caption

"Our hearts go out to all those who have lost people they love."

Magneto experience set for Roches

Catch the seasoned players that make up North Coast band Magneto at Roches this weekend.

Magneto night of live music

Local Partners

Video to help promote 10-year community plan

COUNCIL is looking for people to get involved in the production of a video to promote the Clarence Valley Council Community Strategic Plan.

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

"She was only 16 years of age with her whole life ahead of her"

League boys back to defend King of the River crown

BACK ON THE BULL: Grafton Ghosts lock forward Ben McLennan will lead the Ghosts, including Todd Cameron and Danny Wicks, into their title defence in the King of the River Super League Steer Ride Challenge during the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo at the Maclean Showground.

Rugby league players ready to trade cleats for spurs

10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Christmas lights display on the corner of Edinburgh Cr and Celtic Ct, Townsend.

Want to know where to buy a coffee on Christmas Day?

Complete guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas lights

Christmas lights display - 'Santa flying to the moon' - in Potaroo Place, Townsend.

Videos and interactive maps for Grafton, Maclean, Townsend and Yamba

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

THE only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Magneto experience set for Roches

Catch the seasoned players that make up North Coast band Magneto at Roches this weekend.

Magneto night of live music

Lisa to deliver festive dose of funk and soul

SOUL QUEEN: Lisa Hunt has a soft spot for Maclean.

Soul sister Lisa Hunt to shake up Maclean

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23.

Soul queen Lisa Hunt leads an impressive festive line-up

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A beautiful Queenslander-style brick home with hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring inside, this property is a real showpiece set on about an acre and...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!