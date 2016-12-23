Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Tonight
- Aqwa, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Tangle, 8:30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- DJ Gump & Jayden Reti + Dipper & Jabba, 8:30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Magneto, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Stripes, 8:30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Lisa Hunt, 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Sydney J, 9:30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hekyl & Jive, Maclean Hotel.
- Dirty River Duo, 7pm, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- The Beach Boyz Tribute Show, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Saturday (Christmas Eve)
- Marshall O'Kell, The Village Green, Grafton.
- Hekyl & Jive, 8:30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Free Juke Box, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Nocturnal Tapes, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Rolling Stonez Tribute Show, The South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Sunday (Christmas Day)
- No live entertainment.
Monday (Boxing Day)
- Mal's Blues Bar with Mal Eastick, 4:30pm, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- DJ Torren Foot, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
New Year's Eve
- Vanessa Lea and the Roadtrain, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Even Stephens, Grafton District Services Club.
- Scott Day-Vee Three, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The 60's Revolution, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Coming soon
- January 6: Grizlee Train, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 7: Cookin' on 3 Burners (Melbourne), Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 7: The Hillbilly Goats, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- January 7: Mat McHugh, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 12: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 25: Fat Pizza v Housos, Grafton District Services Club.