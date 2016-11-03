Youth artwork impresses all at Jacaranda exhibition

Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Shannon Carter, Matron of Honour Carol Smith and Heidi Madsen show off one of their favourite artworks at the Jacaranda Art Exhibition during their royal visit on Wednesday.

YOUTH artworks are turning heads this year at the Jacaranda Art prize with many visitors and locals impressed with the skill the young artists have.

Grafton Art Club president Averill Wiblen said the youth art teacher Rhondella Hyde was part of the reason the youth section had such high standards of work.

"She has been teaching the youth art, and the youth art is from the small little ones that she was teaching after school up until the older ones,” Ms Wiblen said.

"She gets a lot out of the kids, so that's why so many of them are so good.”

But it's not just the youth art that is impressing the audience.

"The high standard of (the exhibition), and it's very well set out, we've been lucky with is venue, it's just a good exhibition,” Ms Wiblen said.

"We have a lot of talented people in the Clarence and other areas that come in.

"That sets the standard and it gives everyone who enters a standard to (aim for).”

Holiday Princess Heidi Madsen, Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren, Grafton Art Club president Averill Wiblen, Party Princess Shannon Carter and Matron of Honour Carol Smith. Caitlan Charles

Ms Wiblen said a lady from the United Kingdom had come to the exhibition and was so impressed, she wanted to buy an artwork to take home.

"She was here early Monday morning... to get something to take back to England with her that depicted what she thought was Australia, so she bought one of the photos,” she said.

Ms Wiblen said Pat Jenkins judged the art prize this year.

"She chose stuff that she thought had good technique that she liked,” Ms Wiblen said.

"Some works stand out when you look at them, they just hit you that they are excellent.”

One of the artworks chosen as the winner of the Bendigo Bank Art Prize include local artist Chris Hazell's depiction of two women embracing.

The art exhibition at the Grafton Community Centre is running until Saturday with a silent auction available for visitors to bid on some of the artworks.

There is morning tea and lunch available.