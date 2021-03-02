Menu
‘He’s fallen a long way’: Jockey in court over Facebook scam

Crime Former “leading” jockey sentenced for fraud in Coffs Harbour.

  • 2nd Mar 2021 12:45 PM
SafeWork shines light on solar sites

News More than 100 notices were issued against building sites across the North Coast...

  • 2nd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
RENTAL CRISIS: ‘We will effectively be homeless’

Community Courtney said that finding a property to accommodate their large family at a...

  • 2nd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Test results back after train crash diesel spill

News EPA reveals impact of 11,000L diesel contamination at site

Jacaranda Festival program highlights an exciting year

News A new event, a new focal point and some exciting acts are just the start for restarted festival events

Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

Weather Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

Crime Repeat offender with “extraordinary” traffic history tells court he thought his girlfriend was in labour when he stole and crashed a car.

REVEALED: When and where our frontline workers will get jab

Health Dates have been announced for the arrival of vaccine hubs in regional areas, as well as the location of the satellite sites where the jab will be administered

IN COURT: 18 people facing Grafton court today

Crime Find out who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today

RENTAL CRISIS: ‘Everyone is going homeless’

Community Despite applying for numerous rentals around the region, the only response Tayla receives is rejection.

          RENTAL CRISIS: ‘The house contained asbestos’

          Community Currently facing a 90-day eviction notice without explanation, Carina said renters have few rights when demand outstrips supply.

          RENTAL CRISIS: ‘It is stretching my budget to the limit’

          Community When Tracey’s Townsend duplex was sold last year, she soon discovered that finding a new rental in the Clarence Valley, especially one that would accept pets, was near...

          ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

          Crime In the race to save a life during a serious road crash, Highway Patrol officer Jarrod French says every minute counts.

          TAKE THE PLUNGE: Find your artistic moment in festival

          News With more than 100 events, you can immerse yourself in our area’s best artistic creations all in one place.

          Coles sign reduced to ashes in early morning fire

          News The deals at Yamba Fair were too hot for their sign to handle this morning with NSW Fire and Rescue crew called early on Thursday morning to extinguish a fire at the...

          DIRTY WATER: Council responds to quality concerns

          News Clarence Valley Council reveals plans to fix region’s ongoing water quality issues.

          SES volunteer celebrates 20 years of floods, storms, rescues

          Community From sandbags on Grafton’s levee wall to a forensic search for a murder weapon, every incident Terry Boatswain has attended has been a learning experience.

          CRASH UPDATE: Latest condition report on 19yo victim

          Community Hospital spokesperson reveals latest condition report on 19-year-old man involved in horror crash.

          MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport news and results

          Sport From archery to swimming, golf, bridge and lawn bowls, see all the latest news and results from Clarence Valley sporting groups in Monday Sport Round Up

          Titans coaching clinic a win for Northern Rivers clubs

          Sport Club coaches thrilled to learn new techniques and get advice on skills training and game plans from Titans coaches at clinic.

          North Coast hockey juniors prepare for national stage

          Hockey Grafton’s rich tradition of punching above its weight in the representative hockey...

          PHOTOS: Daily Examiner Shield Hockey strikes into action

          Hockey Primary school students from throughout Grafton participated in the first round of...

          Northern Rivers players leading NZ Warriors team

          Sport Three former locals said Warriors roles are ‘a dream come true’

            Changed traffic conditions across the Clarence Valley this week

            Community Improvement work on the Summerland Way will take place this week, as well as vegetation and landscape maintenance on the Pacific Highway

            GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

            News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

            CLARENCE ROUND UP: St Andy’s Markets to make return

            Community Catch up on all the latest news and information from the Clarence Valley’s community groups with this week’s Clarence Round Up

            How every dollar of bushfire funding has been spent so far

            News Bushfire-ravaged villages on the Northern Rivers are slowly recovering. This is where the funding has gone.

                Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

                Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free? How you could win a share in $500k

                Massive $25M solar farm approved for Northern NSW site

                News The development will provide electricity for 4500 homes for almost three...

                SABOTAGE: Deputy premier lashes Qantas over Rex exit

                Politics Calls on Federal Government to not leave regional communities are in the lurch, as...

                Fruit eating and convict caring top North Coast jobs list

                Business There are a range of great positions up for grabs, are you ready for a career...

                  Aldi selling expensive gadget for $40

                  Smarter Shopping The supermarket is selling a cult kitchen appliance that retails in the hundreds elsewhere for $40, prompting excitement from shoppers.

                  • 2nd Mar 2021 12:56 PM
                  Man says he found Band-Aid hidden in servo pie

                  Food & Entertainment A self-described “pieologist” from says he will avoid chowing down on the Aussie delicacies again after he found a band aid concealed in a servo pie.

                  Shock reason Australians are losing their hair

                  Lifestyle Distressed Australians are losing their hair in increasing numbers and health experts say it’s down to one key factor.

                  ‘Overkill’: Father breaks driver’s nose over water spray

                  Crime A father openly trembled as he sat in a courtroom dock over a brutal attack on another driver during a wet weather road rage attack.

                    QFES road crash rescue training

                    Coffs Harbour's first electric bus drives up a storm

                    Virtual Golden Globes 2021 recap: Wins, bloopers & shocks

                    Life changing car donation

                    Aged Care reforms could cost $20b a year: Clennell

                    Mystery surrounds Hilaria’s surprise baby

                    Celebrity Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have shocked fans, welcoming their sixth child together – just five months after Hilaria gave birth to their last baby.

                    • 2nd Mar 2021 1:26 PM
                    Prince Charles hits back at Harry

                    Celebrity Prince Charles cuts off Meghan and Harry from royal family wealth

                    • 2nd Mar 2021 12:38 PM
                    Piers rips Meghan, Harry’s comments

                    Celebrity British talk show host Piers Morgan has responded with fury

                    Expect glitter, fireworks at a Mardi Gras to remember

                    TV Joel Creasey to host 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

                    Harry’s jab at Charles in Oprah interview

                    TV The first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview has landed

                      Homelessness guaranteed when rents go up $95 a wk in Mackay

                      Opinion When rental vacancies tighten, the battlers of our region are the ones at risk, Melanie Whiting writes.

                      Fight over proposed mansion on eroding beach

                      Property Locals are asking questions after a proposal to build a mansion on a beach which has suffered rapid erosion after a severe storm last year.

                      Inside Perry & Bloom’s $17m mansion

                      Property Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom moved into a six-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which had fallen into disrepair. Want to see what it looks like now?

                      ‘Worst time to be a landlord’: Rental market split

                      Property Some rental markets are red hot while others remain crunched and landlords lower prices. But things could be about to change.

                      John Travolta selling huge oceanfront mansion

                      Entertainment John Travolta is selling his huge 30-room oceanfront mansion for $6.3 million

                      Buyers camp out for two days to secure a home

                      Property Homebuyers camp out for up to two days to buy a property

                      AFL boss has stake in NT cattle station

                      Property $104m price tag includes the expansive landholding as well as 40,000 cattle

                      Aussie homeowners are happiest of all time

                      Property See where Australia's happiest vendors are.

                      1.5 million Aussies set to lose their jobs

                      Careers Automation to gut 1.5 million jobs from Australia

                      Tree change: The plan for new jobs in the bush

                      Employment Government looks to lure hundreds of jobs to the regions

                      This beach lover’s dream role is up for grabs

                      Careers Beach gig one of outdoor jobs to apply for in tourist region

                      How uni grads can gain an edge

                      Employment Employers reveal how uni grads can gain an edge

                      Census role call: 838 ABS jobs up for grabs in NSW, ACT

                      Employment ABS needs 838 NSW, ACT field managers for the 2021 Census; 2665 roles to fill...

                      Australia’s cheapest electric car

                      Motoring Here are five things you need to know about the MG ZS EV

                      Mitsubishi’s new value-packed SUV

                      Motoring Mitsubishi might not have the flashiest or tech-laden range of cars, but the...

                      ‘Praying for a break’: Grandad awaits news of stolen Lotus

                      Crime Coast grandad is still “praying” his sports car will be found

                      Mel Buttle’s brutal take on what your car says about you

                      Motoring Mel Buttle explains what your car says about you

                      New compact SUV primed for Stonic baby boom

                      Motoring New city slicker Kia Stonic has all the right moves to wow the adoring SUV...

