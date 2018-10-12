Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The rural hamlet Coolabunia, southwest of Kingaroy.
The rural hamlet Coolabunia, southwest of Kingaroy.
Breaking

Tree falls on boy during storm clean-up

by Chris Honnery, Jacob Miley
12th Oct 2018 1:43 PM

PARAMEDICS are treating a primary school age boy on a property near Coolabunia after a tree fell on top of him this morning.

The boy is in a critical condition with "head to toe" injuries and is expected to be flown to hospital via the rescue helicopter.

It is understood the accident occurred during the clean up from yesterday's severe storms which lashed the region.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said bystanders used 4WDs to remove the tree from the boy.

He is currently in a critical condition and has suffered injuries from head to toe, the spokesman said.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

More to come.

child injured coolabunia fall storms tree weather

Top Stories

    Ulmarra to get its speed camera Monday

    Ulmarra to get its speed camera Monday

    Breaking After series of crashes and near misses, village gets its wish to provide a safer passage

    • 12th Oct 2018 2:30 PM
    Motorcyclist killed in Pacific Highway crash

    Motorcyclist killed in Pacific Highway crash

    Breaking UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at the scene

    Solution to crossing road safely

    premium_icon Solution to crossing road safely

    News Roundabout option wins support

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Weather Widespread rain has the potential to cause flooding

    • 12th Oct 2018 2:07 PM

    Local Partners