$1 for 28 days gets you all your local news.

IF you love staying informed, we've got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy the Clarence Valley's best journalism at a price that's affordable to everyone.

For a limited time only, new customers can subscribe to couriermail.com.au for just $1 for the first 28 days with no lock-in contract.

If you wish you can also get home delivery of the Saturday Daily Examiner newspaper thrown in for free.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After that introductory period, your digital subscription will revert to our standard pricing of $6 a week - or $24 billed every four weeks.

Your subscription gives you much more than just complete access to every story on The Courier Mail's website.

SIGN UP HERE

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS

Daily Examiner subscribers enjoy full digital access to our website, as well as unrestricted access to dailytelegraph.com.au on all devices, giving analysis, insight and breaking news from our team of expert writers and columnists.

Get full access to our, and many other great news sites. Adam Hourigan

DIGITAL PRINT EDITION

Enjoy reading the daily paper? With a subscription you can access The Daily Examiner digital print edition on your computer, tablet or phone - the newspaper exactly as it's printed but available on digital devices and featuring additional accessibility options making it even easier to read.

SUBSCRIBER REWARDS

Our member benefits program +Rewards is available only to The Daily Examiner digital subscribers. Enjoy access to a limited number of double passes to a variety of top event tickets, freebies, exclusive offers and subscriber-only competitions.

Updated monthly, check out what's available exclusively to members at couriermail.com.au/rewards - you must be an eligible subscriber to redeem and access these offers.

ACCESS TO OUR APP

The Daily Examiner app is free to download, but with a digital subscription you have premium access which will allow you to access all the content in the app as well as personalise your news feed and notifications.

In addition to our exclusive subscriber-only stories, the app gives access to Today's Paper, the popular digital print edition of The Courier Mail.

Just go to the Apple app story or Google Play store (for Android devices) and search for "The Courier Mail app” to download onto your device.

SUPERCOACH STATS

You'll be one step ahead of your rival coaches for season 2019 with SuperCoach Stats included in this offer, giving extra info, stats and player projections to play Australia's most popular fantasy footy game for the next 12 months.

Matthew Lodge of the Broncos runs with the ball during the Round 20 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

NATIONAL COVERAGE

You don't just get access to dailyexaminer.com.au with your subscription - you also get full access to The Daily Telegraph (New South Wales), Herald Sun (Victoria) and The Advertiser (South Australia) websites plus The Gold Coast Bulletin, Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post and digital print editions.

FEWER ADS

As a subscriber, you'll see fewer intrusive ads on our site - and over the next few months we'll roll out even more improvements for subscribers that will make our site cleaner, easier to read and faster to load.

Want to take advantage of this special subscription offer? Just click HERE on any subscriber-only story on dailyexaminer.com.au - they are marked with a coloured + sign - and follow the prompts.