$1 for 28 days: this is The Daily Examiner's best deal yet

Keep up to date with all the latest Clarence Valley development news with a subscription to The Daily Examiner.

Keep up to date with all the latest Clarence Valley development news with a subscription to The Daily Examiner. Adam Hourigan

AT THE start of the new year, with the expense of sending the kids back to school, we know money can be a little tight in many households.

That's one of the reasons we're launching our best introductory digital subscription offer - just $1 for 28 days.

Not only does that give you access to the best local stories - all of our premium content - but also the best stories from The Daily Telegraph and major sites like the Courier-Mail and Melbourne's Herald-Sun.

For a limited time, new customers can sign up for just $1 with no lock-in contract.

Over the next 28 days, we're keen to show you why it pays to be in the know.

You'll be the first to hear about business openings and closures, what's going in our local courts and council, new development projects, job opportunities, as well as the best guide to local events and community happenings.

You'll also get access to email and app alerts on big breaking police and crime stories.

SIGN UP HERE!

ENJOY OUR DIGITAL EDITION AND APP

Your subscription also gives you access to the full digital edition of the paper - so you can read it just as you would the printed version.

That means you can sit back with your tablet and flip through the paper at your leisure.

You also get access to our app, where you can follow topics of interest to ensure that when new articles are published you are notified about them.

Just go to the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android devices and search for The Daily Examiner.

A morning and afternoon newsletter will ensure you're up to date with the best of our local stories.

Check out some of the great reward offers via +Rewards page.

SUBSCRIBER REWARDS

As a digital subscriber, you will enjoy access to the +Rewards program via The Daily Telegraph.

There you can enjoy free magazine, movie and book offers as well as special deals.

Updated monthly, check out what's available exclusively to members here - you must be an eligible subscriber to redeem and access these offers.

SPORT FANS

As a subscriber, you will get access to Australia's most popular fantasy footy, SuperCoach, including extra information, stats and player projections.

NATIONAL COVERAGE

Your full digital subscription gives you full access to the best news and sports columnists in the country, as well as great advice on making the most of your money and getting healthier and happier in 2019.

It's without doubt the best $1 you'll spend all year.

TRY US FOR $1 HERE