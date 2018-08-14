$1 from each coffee donated to farmers

DRIVEN to Espresso will be donating $1 from every coffee they sell on Thursday to support drought-stricken farmers.

Mark Paterson said they wanted to give back to the people in the community who were suffering here and out west.

"One of our suppliers has come on board and they have given us three cakes for free, so we will also cut those up and sell slices of them,” he said.

"One hundred per cent of that will go to the farmers.

"We won't make any profit on our coffees that day.”

In addition to their supplier Coast and Plateau Fine Foods, the BP South Grafton will match whatever they raise selling coffee and donate it.

"I guess like many Australians, we hate to see the battlers of our country suffering,” Mr Paterson said.

"We live in a rural area and the rural areas have supported us.

"We've had a cafe in Grafton for 25 years and we've had lots of farmers and cow cockies from around the area come into our cafes.”

Driven to Espresso is open from 5.30am at the South Grafton BP.