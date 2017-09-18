1 MacNaughton Place sold at auction

Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 McNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

A PIECE of history sold under the hammer in Maclean on Friday afternoon when 1 MacNaughton Place was sold at auction.

LJ Hooker listing agent Travis McConnell said the reserve price was met, and the waterfront property was sold for $550,000.

"From our point of view we achieved a sale under the hammer on Friday, so for us it went well," Mr McConnell said.

"It was a successful day, we had another property sell on the same day.

"We were just there to be the portal to sell the property, and we did that."

Mr McConnell confirmed the property was bought by a Clarence Valley local.