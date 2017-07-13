20°
#1: When Kensei was the king

Jarrard Potter | 13th Jul 2017 8:17 AM
CARNIVAL SYMBOL: New Zealand horse Kensei made history with a Cup double.
KENSEI was the racehorse that truly put July Racing Carnival and the Grafton Cup on the map as the 'springboard to fame'.

Kensei remains the only horse to win the Grafton- Melbourne Cup double, in 1987, and the only publicly offered horse, via advertisement on Radio 2KY, to have won the Melbourne Cup.

Kensei launched his campaign in 1987 with a dominant victory in the Grafton Cup before defeat- ing fellow Kiwi, Empire Rose, on Australia's grand- est stage at Flemington.

Racing for three more years, Kensei never won again.

But the horse still holds a very prominent place in the history of the July Racing Carnival and remains a major feature of the Clarence River Jockey Club through its Kensei Club, a pool of local businesses who go into the draw each year for the naming rights to the Grafton Cup.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton cup july carnival 2017 kensei melbourne cup

