10 Clarence cafes not to miss

WHETHER you're after a slice of banana bread, the full breakfast or an extra-shot double-foam hazelnut almond milk latte, there are plenty of highly-recommended cafe hotspots in the Clarence Valley.

The Daily Examiner put a call out to find the region's favourite cafe, and we were overwhelmed by the response.

More than 200 people nominated their favourite, from Grafton to Maclean and out to Yamba.

We narrowed the search down to 10 top favourite cafes, as voted by the Clarence Valley community. In no particular order:

On the Bite

Located on River Street, Maclean, this café is a must-visit if you're looking for a chilled atmosphere with friendly, local service. Try a lovely toasted Turkish sandwich to complement your smooth latte blend.

Sweet Side of the South

Opening in South Grafton in 2016, The Sweet Side of the South has aimed to create delicious homemade sweet and savoury foods using locally sourced produce where possible. For them, it's all about locals supporting locals.

Café Alchemy

Located on Skinner Street, South Grafton, this café can easily be described as a relaxed place to enjoy sumptuous foods from around the globe. With its mix of furniture and metal work art, this café transports you to a different world.

Botero Roastery & Café

The team at Botero spend hours labouring over the development of their blends and relish the time spent between the roaster and the cupping table. Only five minutes off the highway, a decadent caffeination is easily available whether you're headed north or south.

Vines at 139

Their versatile menu caters for a variety of dietary needs and differing tastes. Whether you have a sweet tooth, are vegan or looking for that perfect meal, there is something for you here. They offer breakfast, lunch and dinner crafted by passionate chefs that will leave you full and satisfied.

ESP Espresso

Tucked away along Prince Street, Grafton the team at ESP like to keep things simple so that high-quality coffee and customer service remain the priority. Return for another visit? Expect to find your barista will remember your last order!

Smiles Café

The coffee at Smiles Café use Eleganza Vietato Espresso - a rich, sensuous coffee that will delight the tastebuds. Feeling hungry? The team offer a varied menu, from breakfast to banana bread.

Gym Beans Espresso Bar

Located inside Grafton Shoppingworld, customers can expect to be served Australian-grown Zentveld's coffee with complimentary chocolate coffee beans, an extensive menu for breakfast and lunch, and most amazingly, a fabulous assortment of cakes, slices and muffins cooked on the premises.

Kyle's Coffee

While this café isn't your traditional bricks and mortar business, Kyle's Coffee has become a favourite among the locals. The mobile coffee van service prides itself on bringing you topnotch coffee, served just the way you like it.

Flame Trees Cafe & Cakery

Looking for great casual dining? Look no further than Flame Trees in Grafton. Staff provide a welcoming atmosphere for all ages while providing delicious Red Sparrow Tea Company teas if you're not quite ready for the caffeine hit.

Who was voted the biggest favourite in the Clarence Valley? Find out in Wednesday's edition of The Daily Examiner.