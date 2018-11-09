Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the way to a fire on Kinchant Dam Road.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the way to a fire on Kinchant Dam Road. Alistair Brightman
Breaking

10 crews working to protect structures at Kinchant Dam fire

Luke Mortimer
by
8th Nov 2018 6:30 PM

UPDATE 7.45PM: Multiple fire crews are working to protect structures and contain a large bushfire that broke out this afternoon near Kinchant Dam.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said nine QFES and Rural Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze along Kinchant Dam Road and another was on its way to assist.

Details on the type of structures being protected, or the level of risk posed by the fire to residents of the area, were not available.

INITIAL: FIREFIGHTERS have been tasked to respond to a blaze reported near Kinchant Dam in the Pioneer Valley.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two of its firefighting crews were on the way to Kinchant Dam Road at 5.15pm.

She was unable to provide more information until crews arrive at the area, about 35 kilometres south-west of Mackay.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mercury has received several phone calls from concerned Pioneer Valley residents alerted by smoke near Marian.

kinchant dam marian pioneer valley queensland fire and emergency services
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

    premium_icon SURFERS SOAR: Yamba turns on amazing week for Waveski Champs

    Water Sports IT WAS 12 months of heartache, washed away in an instant for the 50-year-old surfer as he celebrated among his peers on Turners Beach.

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Cops put the brakes on hoons

    Crime Stopping hoons in their tracks

    Shop local, stay alive

    premium_icon Shop local, stay alive

    News New stores help build Prince St vibe

    Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    premium_icon Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    News Andrew Katelaris says trial is 'anything but an ordinary drug case'

    • 9th Nov 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners